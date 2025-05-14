Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- After a (very) short honeymoon period that followed the latest US-China trade agreement, the price of gold recovered as quickly as euphoria over the trade deal faded. According to DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach (better known as "Bond King"), ongoing gold price rally isn't over, as the precious metal could climb as high as $4,000 per ounce. Now with the current gold price creating a new normal, gold miners are managed to bridge the discount gap to bullion, and overcome rising production costs. Several miners and developers have been providing updates worthy of extra market attention, including from Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), K92 Mining Inc. (TSX: KNT) (OTCQX: KNTNF), AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU), G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF), and Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF).

With Forecasts Hitting $4,000 to $6,000, Gold Mining Sector sees Renewed Investor Focus

JPMorgan analysts recently made waves with a bold outlook, suggesting that if just 0.5% of U.S.-held foreign assets shifted into gold, prices could climb as high as $6,000 per ounce by 2029. At the same time, jewelry retailers across the U.S. are reporting a sharp rise in gold buying, showing that retail demand is starting to catch up with Wall Street sentiment.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), a junior gold developer focused on East Africa, is making steady progress on its near-term development plans in Tanzania. The company has brought in Nesch Mintech Tanzania, a third-party auditor, to support the upcoming commissioning of Nyati Resources' gold processing plant, anticipated to begin in June. This move follows a non-binding Letter of Intent between LVG and Nyati, exploring the potential for a small-scale development partnership. Nesch will evaluate the plant's operational readiness, review projected recovery rates, and identify areas for optimization as Nyati prepares to activate a second processing circuit.

"Engaging Nesch Mintech at this stage ensures we bring third-party rigour and transparency to the commissioning process, which is fundamental to assessing the Nyati opportunity," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "We are excited by the potential to leverage existing processing infrastructure and local ore sources to create a scalable gold production platform in Tanzania."

Under the proposed partnership, LVG would send mineralized material from its 100%-owned Mining Licences to be processed at Nyati's existing 120 tpd plant and a new 500 tpd facility now nearing completion. This expansion would establish the foundation for a centralized gold processing hub under the proposed joint venture between LVG and Nyati.

"This audit is an important milestone as we advance this most compelling near-term gold development opportunity," said Simon Benstead, Executive Director of Lake Victoria Gold. "By combining strategic processing infrastructure with high-potential development targets, the proposed joint venture has the potential to unlock meaningful value for all stakeholders. We look forward to working closely with Nesch Mintech to validate the plant's performance and move confidently toward execution."

While this concept remains at an early stage and is not supported by a current mineral resource estimate or Feasibility Study, any potential small-scale development is speculative and subject to key risks, including grade continuity, metallurgy, permitting, and financing. That said, the initiative offers Lake Victoria Gold (LVG) an opportunity to test its geological model directly in the field. If successful, this low-capex approach could generate early cash flow and support ongoing exploration.The LOI with Nyati follows LVG's previous disclosure that it was evaluating small-scale development at its Tembo Project, located beside Barrick's high-grade Bulyanhulu Mine.

Tembo has already seen more than US$28 million in exploration and over 50,000 metres of drilling. Key targets—such as Ngula 1, Nyakagwe Village, and Nyakagwe East—remain open along strike and at depth, highlighting the project's strong upside potential.

"Tembo has always stood out as a project with the potential to deliver both near-term value and long-term discovery upside," said Benstead. "Evaluating this small-scale development opportunity allows us to test the system, generate operational insights, and potentially self-fund ongoing exploration."

LVG continues to align capital and strategic partnerships as it moves closer to construction. While Tembo offers long-term exploration upside, LVG's Imwelo Project (acquired earlier this year) currently stands as its most advanced asset, backed by a 2021 pre-feasibility study and full permitting. Located near AngloGold Ashanti's (NYSE: AU) Geita Mine, Imwelo is well positioned for streamlined development.

To support this, the company signed a non-binding gold prepay term sheet with Monetary Metals in late 2024. The deal offers upfront capital in exchange for a share of future gold production at a discount—providing non-dilutive financing aligned with the project's production schedule. The term sheet outlines access to the value of up to 7,000 ounces of gold, earmarked for construction and development.

In February 2025, LVG also secured a C$3.52 million investment tranche from Taifa Group at C$0.22 per share, which was part of a larger C$11.52 million three-tranche financing. As part of the deal, former Taifa CEO Richard Reynolds joined the company's board.

Additional upside remains through a US$45 million milestone-based agreement with Barrick tied to future success at Tembo. With commissioning audits underway, a potential joint venture in due diligence, and a growing financial runway, Lake Victoria Gold is steadily positioning itself as a leading junior developer in East Africa.

https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

K92 Mining Inc. (TSX: KNT) (OTCQX: KNTNF) delivered record Q1 2025 results, reporting its highest-ever revenue, net income, cash flow, and EBITDA, driven by strong gold grades and favorable recoveries. The company produced 47,817 ounces of gold equivalent at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,010 per ounce and ended the quarter with a record net cash position of $123 million. Construction on its Stage 3 expansion plant is nearing completion, with commissioning expected in Q2, while exploration ramped up at Arakompa with several high-grade intercepts.

"K92 has delivered a strong start to 2025, continuing the positive momentum from the second half of 2024, with robust operational and financial results across the board," said John Lewins, CEO and Director of K92. "Q1 marked our second-highest production quarter. Combined with the record gold price environment, it resulted in record revenue, net income, EBITDA, and operating cash flow."

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU) also reported a powerful first quarter in 2025, with gold production rising 22% year over year and free cash flow surging 607% to $403 million. Headline earnings jumped 671% to $447 million, driven by stronger gold prices, the integration of the Sukari mine, and improved performance at key operations like Siguiri and Tropicana.

"This is a very strong start to the year, particularly at our managed operations," said Alberto Calderon, CEO of AngloGold Ashanti. "We've seen strong growth in production with the addition of Sukari and our cost control efforts continue to offset inflation, which has ensured that we capture the benefit of the higher gold price."

G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) recently released a robust feasibility study for its high-grade Oko West Gold Project in Guyana, outlining a 12.3-year mine life with average annual production of 350,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,123 per ounce. At a base case gold price of $2,500 per ounce, the project delivers an after-tax NPV5% of $2.2 billion and an IRR of 27%, with payback in just under three years. Early construction is already underway following the receipt of an interim environmental permit, with a final construction decision expected in the second half of 2025.

"The Oko West Feasibility Study marks a major milestone in realizing the value of what we consider one of the world's most exciting undeveloped gold projects," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and CEO of G Mining. "It confirms a long-life, high-margin operation with strong economics, supported by a proven resource and solid infrastructure."

Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) recently made multiple new high-grade ore shoot discoveries at its Tahuehueto gold-silver mine in Durango, Mexico, following results from nine new underground drill holes. Highlights include intercepts of 9.4 meters grading 5.21 g/t gold equivalent and 4.8 meters at 5.62 g/t AuEq, confirming new mineralized zones near existing mine workings.

"The discovery of multiple new high-grade ore shoots so quickly into this new exploration program confirms the robust nature of the Tahuehueto epithermal vein system and the potential to add immediate value to this asset," said Paul D. Gray, VP Exploration of Luca. "The fact that the current drilling program has consistently intersected well-mineralized veins in previously untested areas also confirms the Company's exploration approach and moreover speaks to the larger potential of the Tahuehueto mineralized system."

The results are expected to expand near-term resources and inform updated mine plans, with a second 5,000-meter drilling phase and surface exploration at the Santiago Deposit now underway.

