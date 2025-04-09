With 36% growth, APRIL reaffirms its ambition to become Europe's leading world-class insurance broker in the mass market

LYON, France, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ --

One year after launching its strategic plan, Spring 27, APRIL has met the growth targets it set itself.

Turnover of €860 million, an increase of 36% (7% of it organic).

21% of turnover is recorded outside of France .

. €1.9 billion in negotiated premium volume, and €16 billion of assets under management.

The group's four market segments – personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, international health insurance, and asset management – are growing.

Personal insurance activities – health and protection of consumers, professionals and businesses, and creditor insurance – grew by 2% to €358 million, affected by the property-market slowdown which hit La Centrale de Financement's creditor-insurance and mortgage business. The consumer healthcare market recovered in the final quarter, and should sustain the high performance of the group's business healthcare activities.

Property and casualty insurance – two-wheel vehicles, construction, cars, leisure, property. Turnover grew by 24% to €230 million, thanks to strong organic growth and the acquisition of UK insurer Lexham.

Savings and asset management is establishing itself as the group's third pillar, following the purchase of DLPK, with turnover of €182 million.

Expatriate healthcare grew by 9% to €90 million in turnover. APRIL International's ambition of having a single global information system will become a reality in 2025, delivering a major competitive advantage amid a phase of consolidation in the international-healthcare market.

After the successful integrations of DLPK, the French leader in savings and asset management, and Lexham Insurance, a leading player in two-wheeler insurance in the UK, which made a significant contribution to the company's trading performance starting in 2024, APRIL is exploring various external-growth opportunities and greenfield investments in 10 further countries including Egypt, Abu Dhabi and Mexico, beginning in 2025.

The group has also regained a Net Promoter Score of +26 by leveraging its digital transformation: €140 million is being invested during the 2023-2026 period, including the rollout of several artificial-intelligence projects and heavy investment in data.

Some 400 employees will be hired in 2025, with the focus being customer-relationship, digital and IT roles.

Lastly, APRIL is continuing to open up its share capital to its employees. Worldwide, more than 50% of them became shareholders in 2024. Sharing value with its 3,000 employees is one of the group's key goals.

"APRIL's solid results reflect our partners' and customers' trust as well as our teams' commitment. The first two years of our strategic partnership with KKR have proved a success that is consolidating our joint ambition of making APRIL a world-class European player. Our stable, long-term shareholder base gives us the latitude and resources to continue and accelerate the transformation and expansion that we've embarked on, and we fully intend to do this. More specifically, although France is our biggest market and we are enjoying sustained development there, our target is to generate 30% of our turnover internationally by 2027. This will involve large external-growth transactions in high-value-added business lines in addition to those where we already operate – and especially in international healthcare, where our development engine is powering up. One last point: we will remain a strong voice defending consumers' interests, particularly in creditor insurance, where we will be making representations to the authorities and to members of parliament in the face of anti-competitive practices by certain bancassurance insurers." – Eric Maumy, CEO of the APRIL Group.

