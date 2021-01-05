Wishpond Virtually Opens The Market

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing focused online business solutions. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 2,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries across the globe. For more info visit: https://www.wishpond.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

