WISE Trust Pension Plan achieves 107% funded status, its highest ever

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - WISE Trust Pension Plan (WISE Trust), representing over 10,000 workplace safety and insurance workers in Ontario, is pleased to announce its financial results for 2025. The Plan has achieved a funded status of 107 per cent, marking the highest level since its founding in 2020. WISE Trust also reports a net annual return of 8.1 per cent, with total assets reaching $4.8 billion.

WISE Trust is an independent pension organization, responsible for the prudent administration of the WSIB Employees' Pension Plan (Plan) following the Plan's transition from a single employer pension plan to a jointly sponsored pension plan (JSPP) in 2020. The investment assets of WISE Trust are managed exclusively by the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO).

"In another year marked by geopolitical tensions and economic volatility, we are proud to deliver robust returns and give members peace of mind with the continued upward trajectory of our funded status," said Chris Brown, CEO of WISE Trust. "WISE Trust exists to provide long-term retirement security for our members. Our strong investment returns in 2025 stand as a testament to our dedication to delivering on our pension promise."

WISE Trust achieved strong returns in 2025, primarily driven by impressive performance in the Public Equity and Global Credit asset classes. Over the five-year period, the Plan posted an annualized return of 5.8 per cent, while the net return over 10 years was 6.2 per cent. IMCO's management of WISE Trust's $4.8 billion asset base is guided by WISE Trust's Statement of Investment Policies and Procedures (SIP&P) and Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA).

"Our strong investment performance is a result of management's close collaboration with IMCO and disciplined investment policies," said Theodor Heldman, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Risk, WISE Trust. "Our diverse portfolio and evolving asset allocation, informed by rigorous long-term modeling, continues to strengthen our long-term position while delivering a strong annual result."

WISE Trust's 2025 Annual Report is scheduled for release in June 2026. The following highlights investment performance, as of December 31, 2025:

$4.8B net assets under management

8.1% total fund annual 2025 net return

5.8% total fund 5-year net return

6.2% total fund 10-year net return

About WISE Trust Pension Plan

WISE Trust Pension Plan (WISE Trust) administers the WSIB Employees' Pension Plan (Plan) to over 10,000 workplace safety and insurance workers across Ontario. With $4.8 billion net assets, WISE Trust delivers the defined benefit pension promise to current and former employees of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (ISHA), Public Services Health and Safety Association (PSHSA), Workplace Safety and Prevention Services (WSPS), Workplace Safety North (WSN), and WISE Trust. More information at www.wisetrust.ca.

SOURCE WISE Trust Pension Plan

Media Contact: Sydney Stonier, Communications Manager, [email protected]