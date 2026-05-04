Wise introduces first-of-its-kind multi-currency Interest feature in Canada

Wise customers can now opt in to earn market-leading returns on CAD, USD, EUR and GBP from the convenience of one multi-currency account

Customers opted in can continue to send, spend and convert funds while earning a return, with no penalties or minimum balance requirements

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move and manage the world's money, today announced the launch of its new Interest feature for people and businesses in Canada. Wise is the first provider in Canada to enable customers to earn a return on balances held across multiple currencies within one consolidated account.

Millions of Canadians send international payments each year, with outbound remittances and cross-border commercial activity steadily increasing, according to public data from Payments Canada. However, options for holding and growing money across multiple currencies have historically required opening separate accounts with financial providers in each currency. These accounts often come with minimum balance thresholds and promotional rates that get more expensive over time. Wise Interest removes these barriers for Canadians.

Eligible customers can now opt into the new Interest feature to earn a market-leading return on balances held in CAD, USD, EUR and GBP from the convenience of their Wise multi-currency account. Once opted in, customers can continue to hold, spend, send and convert their money internationally from their balances with no penalties or minimum balance requirements.

Key features of the new feature include:

Earn market-leading returns across currencies: Opt in to Interest and earn 2.22% in CAD, 3.14% in USD, 0.8% in EUR and 2.21% in GBP from the convenience of the Wise multi-currency account*

Opt in to Interest and earn 2.22% in CAD, 3.14% in USD, 0.8% in EUR and 2.21% in GBP from the convenience of the Wise multi-currency account* Instant access to your funds: Continue to hold, spend, send funds internationally with no minimum balance requirements or lock-up periods

Continue to hold, spend, send funds internationally with no minimum balance requirements or lock-up periods Simple opt-in: Activate the feature in just a few taps within the Wise app

Vinay Nilakantan, Head of Product for North America at Wise, said: "Earning a return on your money across currencies shouldn't require opening and managing multiple accounts or giving up access to your funds -- but that's the reality many Canadians have grown accustomed to. With Wise's Interest feature, we're changing that. We're offering a more flexible way for our customers to make their money work harder across currencies, combining market-leading returns with the ability to use funds instantly, all in one convenient account."

This launch builds on Wise's growing momentum in Canada, where its active customer base grew by more than 30% in FY25. As Wise continues to scale in the market, it is investing in local infrastructure to better serve its growing customer base. Wise became a member of Payments Canada earlier this year, making it eligible to apply for direct participation in Canada's national payment systems, including ACSS, Lynx and the forthcoming Real-Time Rail. Over time, this direct access to local payment infrastructure would enable Wise to move money faster and reduce costs further for Canadians and people sending to and from Canada.

*To find out more about Wise's Interest feature in Canada, please visit http://www.wise.com/ca/interest

About Wise

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move and manage the world's money. With Wise Account and Wise Business, people and businesses can hold 40 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new network for the world's money. Launched in 2011, Wise is one of the world's fastest growing, profitable tech companies.

In fiscal year 2025, Wise supported around 15.6 million people and businesses, processing over $185 billion USD in cross-border transactions and saving customers around $2.6 billion USD.

Media Contact: Samantha Krupa‑Carbone, [email protected]

SOURCE WISE