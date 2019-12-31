WisdomTree Canada Announces Revised 2019 Annual Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced revised final amounts of the 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (DGRC) as indicated in the table below. For all other WisdomTree Canada ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the reinvested capital gains rates previously announced on December 20, 2019 are unchanged.

The record date for the 2019 annual reinvested distributions is December 31, 2019, payable on January 8, 2020.

Fund Name Ticker Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution Per

Unit ($) WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF – Non-Hedged DGRC 0.5067

The reinvested distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in units of the Fund at the time of the distributions and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund and the net asset value of the units of the Fund do not change as a result of the distributions. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive the reinvested distributions. Investors holding units outside of registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in adjusted cost base of their investment. The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2019 will be reported in early 2020.

Further information about the Funds can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$61.8 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

