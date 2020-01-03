WisdomTree Canada Announces Final 2019 Reinvested Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced the final reinvested distribution for the 2019 tax year for the WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF (the "Fund") as indicated in the table below. The record date for the 2019 reinvested distribution is December 31, 2019, payable January 8, 2020.

Fund Name Ticker Final Reinvested

Distribution per Unit ($) WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF – Non-Hedged CHNA.B 2.0514

The reinvested distribution is considered a notional distribution and is automatically reinvested in additional units and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund, and the net asset value of the units of the Fund, do not change as a result of the reinvested distribution. Investors holding units outside of registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. The tax characteristics for all year-end distributions will be reported in early 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, the Fund is considered a financial institution for tax purposes and as such, all distributions will be considered income.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$63.6 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

