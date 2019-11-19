WisdomTree Canada Announces Estimated 2019 Annual Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced that the WisdomTree ETFs (the "Funds") listed below are expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2019 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 31, 2019 and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change before the Funds' tax year end.

WisdomTree Canada expects to announce the final annual capital gains distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, on or about December 20, 2019. All annual capital gains distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in the Funds at the time of the distribution.

The Funds' annual distributions will be payable on January 8, 2020 to the holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019. The ex-distribution date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 30, 2019.

Fund Name Ticker Estimated Capital Gains

Distribution per Unit ($) WisdomTree U.S. Quality

Dividend Growth Index ETF –

Non-Hedged DGR.B -- WisdomTree U.S. Quality

Dividend Growth Index ETF –

Hedged DGR -- WisdomTree U.S. Quality

Dividend Growth Variably

Hedged Index ETF DQD -- WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend

Index ETF – Non-Hedged HID.B -- WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend

Index ETF – Hedged HID -- WisdomTree U.S. MidCap

Dividend Index ETF –

Non-Hedged UMI.B -- WisdomTree U.S. MidCap

Dividend Index ETF – Hedged UMI -- WisdomTree Canada Quality

Dividend Growth Index ETF –

Non-Hedged DGRC 0.5531 WisdomTree Europe Hedged

Equity Index ETF – Non-Hedged EHE.B 0.0909 WisdomTree Europe Hedged

Equity Index ETF – Hedged EHE 1.2768 WisdomTree International

Quality Dividend Growth Index

ETF – Non-Hedged IQD.B -- WisdomTree International

Quality Dividend Growth Index

ETF – Hedged IQD -- WisdomTree International

Quality Dividend Growth Variably

Hedged Index ETF DQI -- WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China

500 Index ETF – Non-Hedged CHNA.B *1 WisdomTree Japan Equity Index

ETF – Non-Hedged JAPN.B -- WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF – Hedged JAPN -- WisdomTree Emerging Markets

Dividend Index ETF –

Non-Hedged EMV.B -- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced

Canada Aggregate Bond Index

ETF CAGG 0.2304 WisdomTree Yield Enhanced

Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index

ETF CAGS -- ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ 0.2170 ONE North American Core Plus

Bond ETF ONEB 0.1506

_________________________________

1 *As of October 31, 2019, CHNA.B is considered a financial institution for tax purposes and as such, all distributions will be considered income.

Further information about the Funds can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately CDN $81.7 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated 2019 annual capital gains distributions for the Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Funds' 2019 tax year end include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the Funds; portfolio transactions; index changes which cause rebalancing within the Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

SOURCE WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

For further information: Canada Media: NATIONAL Public Relations, Amie Lauder, +1.416.586.1943, canadapress@wisdomtree.com; Contact Information: WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc., 176 Yonge St., 6th Floor Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2L7, +1.416.304.9225 / +1.866.893.8733, canadainfo@wisdomtree.com