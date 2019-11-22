WisdomTree Canada Announces Cash Distributions for ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced the November 2019 cash distributions for certain WisdomTree ETFs (the "Funds") as indicated in the table below. Unitholders of record on November 29, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on December 6, 2019.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:



Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) Distribution

Frequency WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada

Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG 0.109 Monthly WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Short-

Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS 0.100 Monthly ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB 0.104 Monthly

Further information about the funds can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$62.6 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

