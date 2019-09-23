WisdomTree Canada Announces Cash Distributions for ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced the September 2019 cash distributions for certain WisdomTree ETFs (the "Funds") as indicated in the table below. Unitholders of record on September 30, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2019.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:



Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) Distribution Frequency WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG 0.109 Monthly WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Short- Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS 0.100 Monthly ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB 0.104 Monthly WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC 0.183 Quarterly WisdomTree U.S. Mid Cap Dividend Index ETF - Non-Hedged UMI.B 0.165 Quarterly WisdomTree U.S. Mid Cap Dividend Index ETF - Hedged UMI 0.165 Quarterly WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF - Non-Hedged DGR.B 0.140 Quarterly WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF - Hedged DGR 0.140 Quarterly WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD 0.135 Quarterly WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF - Non-Hedged HID.B 0.350 Quarterly WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF - Hedged HID 0.350 Quarterly WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE 0.165 Quarterly WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF - Non-Hedged EHE.B 0.165 Quarterly WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF - Non-Hedged IQD.B 0.130 Quarterly WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF - Hedged IQD 0.125 Quarterly WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI 0.125 Quarterly WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B 0.179 Quarterly ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ 0.085 Quarterly WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF - Non- Hedged JAPN.B 0.093 Quarterly WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF - Hedged JAPN 0.093 Quarterly WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF - Non-Hedged CHNA.B 0.145 Quarterly

Further information about the funds can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$61.2 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.

