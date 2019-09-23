WisdomTree Canada Announces Cash Distributions for ETFs
Sep 23, 2019, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ("WisdomTree Canada") today announced the September 2019 cash distributions for certain WisdomTree ETFs (the "Funds") as indicated in the table below. Unitholders of record on September 30, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2019.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|
Distribution
Frequency
|
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada
Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGG
|
0.109
|
Monthly
|
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Short-
Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGS
|
0.100
|
Monthly
|
ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF
|
ONEB
|
0.104
|
Monthly
|
WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth
Index ETF
|
DGRC
|
0.183
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree U.S. Mid Cap Dividend Index ETF
- Non-Hedged
|
UMI.B
|
0.165
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree U.S. Mid Cap Dividend Index ETF
- Hedged
|
UMI
|
0.165
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Index ETF - Non-Hedged
|
DGR.B
|
0.140
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Index ETF - Hedged
|
DGR
|
0.140
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Index Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQD
|
0.135
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF -
Non-Hedged
|
HID.B
|
0.350
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index ETF -
Hedged
|
HID
|
0.350
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
|
EHE
|
0.165
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
- Non-Hedged
|
EHE.B
|
0.165
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend
Growth Index ETF - Non-Hedged
|
IQD.B
|
0.130
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend
Growth Index ETF - Hedged
|
IQD
|
0.125
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend
Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQI
|
0.125
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend
Index ETF
|
EMV.B
|
0.179
|
Quarterly
|
ONE Global Equity ETF
|
ONEQ
|
0.085
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF - Non-
Hedged
|
JAPN.B
|
0.093
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF - Hedged
|
JAPN
|
0.093
|
Quarterly
|
WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF
- Non-Hedged
|
CHNA.B
|
0.145
|
Quarterly
Further information about the funds can be found at www.wisdomtree.com.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$61.2 billion in assets under management globally.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in WisdomTree ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. WisdomTree ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The WisdomTree ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are managed by WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.
SOURCE WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.
For further information: Canada Media: NATIONAL Public Relations, Amie Lauder, +1.416.586.1943, canadapress@wisdomtree.com; Contact Information: WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc., 161 Bay Street, 27th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, +1.416.304.9225 / +1.866.893.8733, canadainfo@wisdomtree.com
