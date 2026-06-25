WinWire Earns Microsoft Frontier Partner Status, Strengthening Its Position as a Leader in Enterprise AI Adoption

This recognition reflects WinWire's commitment to delivering secure, scalable AI solutions using Microsoft technology.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- WinWire (part of NTT DATA), a Microsoft partner specializing in Agentic AI, data engineering, and cloud-native development, today announced it has earned the Frontier Partner badge within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This recognition places WinWire among a select group of partners Microsoft trusts to lead enterprise AI transformation, delivering AI-first solutions across the Microsoft Cloud.

Microsoft Frontier Badge (PRNewsfoto/WinWire)

The Frontier Partner badge recognizes partners that demonstrate advanced AI-driven capabilities and meet rigorous badge requirements at the time of recognition. This achievement reflects WinWire's ability to deliver meaningful customer impact using Microsoft technologies such as Agentic AI, Azure, and Power Platform.

WinWire achieved this recognition by demonstrating deep expertise across Agentic AI and Microsoft Cloud, combined with a strong track record of customer success. The company has consistently delivered measurable business outcomes for enterprise clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences and Software and Digital Platforms, applying advanced capabilities across AI, cloud, data engineering, and modern workplace.

"Achieving the Microsoft Frontier Partner badge is a testament to the exceptional work our team does in helping organizations deploy AI @ Scale to drive business outcomes rather than AI experimentation," said Ashu Goel, CEO, WinWire. "This badge reflects the strength of our collaboration with Microsoft and our commitment to delivering AI-first, secure, and scalable solutions that drive measurable ROI for our clients."

"Earning the Frontier Partner badge is a testament to a partner's deep AI capability and focus on customer success," said Julie Sanford, Vice President, Partner GTM, Programs & Operations for Global Channel Partner Sales at Microsoft. "We're proud to work alongside WinWire whose expertise and execution sets up organizations to modernize and thrive."

To earn the Frontier Partner badge, WinWire met multiple Microsoft Solutions Partner designations and advanced specializations, demonstrating comprehensive expertise across Microsoft technologies.

Solutions Partner Designations:

Modern Work

Digital and App Innovation

Infrastructure

Data and AI

Security

Advanced Specializations:

Microsoft Copilot

AI Application and Platform Innovation

Data Security

This recognition confirms WinWire's ability to build and deploy AI-first, cloud-native solutions that address the real-world challenges modern organizations face, from accelerating innovation to reinforcing security posture. WinWire's key capabilities that contributed to this achievement include:

Building and deploying AI agents for business functions using Microsoft Foundry, Copilot Studio, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Leveraging AI frameworks and accelerators to scale AI from pilot to production - delivering business value across the enterprise.

Implementing Responsible AI principles and governance guardrails to ensure secure, compliant, and ethical AI deployments.

At the core of WinWire's delivery model is its Agentic AI @ Scale framework, which enables the design and deployment of intelligent, autonomous systems embedded directly into enterprise workflows. From deploying Microsoft Copilot and building AI-powered applications to modernizing data estates and strengthening security posture, WinWire helps organizations confidently transition from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption with speed and precision.

About WinWire

WinWire (part of NTT DATA) unleashes the Power of Agentic AI to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers gain competitive advantage. WinWire is at the forefront of enabling enterprises to embark on a transformative Agentic AI journey.

As a globally recognized, multi-award-winning Agentic AI firm, WinWire delivers a spectrum of AI-led digital transformational services that include:

Agentic AI Services: Harness the power of Agentic AI to accelerate the Frontier Firm Journey.

Foundational AI Services: Data Estate & BI Modernization for AI-ready data.

Operational AI Services: Manage, optimize, and evolve agents and enterprise applications leveraging Agentic AI systems to reduce costs & enhance agility.

Visit us at: www.winwire.com

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SOURCE WinWire

Media Contact: Noor Basha, [email protected]