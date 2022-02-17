Winter water can pose additional dangers

Please stay away from water above and below hydro facilities, and obey all warning signs and barriers.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.

For your safety, do not snowmobile, ski, icefish or participate in any other activity around dams and generating stations.

Quote

"Though the province has had many very cold, snowy days so far in 2022, ice in areas around hydroelectric stations can be deceptively thin," said Paul Seguin, OPG Senior Vice President, Renewable Generation. "Please, as part of enjoying the Family Day long weekend, ensure you, your children and your pets stay safe and stay clear of these areas."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

