WINSOME INCREASES STAKE IN POWER METALS TO 19.59% THROUGH ACQUISITION OF TWO STRATEGIC PROPERTIES

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Winsome Resources Limited ("Winsome")(ASX:WR1) to acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Winsome's Decelles and Mazerac projects located in Quebec. Upon closing of the Acquisition, it is anticipated that Winsome will own approximately 19.59% of the outstanding shares. Winsome currently owns approximately 9.94% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Figure 1: Mazérac Property (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP) Figure 2: Decelles Property (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Johnathan More, Chairman of Power Metals commented, "Power Metals continues to strengthen its relationship with Winsome Resources through this strategic acquisition of these two prolific lithium properties in Quebec. Our strong cash position gives us the ability to expand our exploration horizon to these projects which are in close proximity to our flagship Case Lake project. Field crews are now in the field at Case Lake and more geophysical work will immediately commence on these two newly acquired properties. We also look forward to providing the market with an update at Case Lake in the coming days."

Winsome's Managing Director, Chris Evans said, "We are pleased to announce progress towards this transaction with Power Metals, which when executed will increase Winsome stake in PWM to 19.59%. This is an exciting opportunity for the Company as PWM progresses its own exploration program. The exposure to a potentially significant cesium project is very attractive given the rare nature of pollucite-hosted deposits globally. The terms will ensure ongoing exploration on the Decelles and Mazérac licences in the shorter term, while the Company concentrates its resources toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Adina and further expansion of the Cancet project. With Decelles and Mazérac being approximately 350 kilometres from PWM's Case Lake project in neighbouring Ontario, it makes commercial sense for PWM to execute exploration activities at these sites. The Winsome team looks forward to continuing our strong relationship with PWM."

About the Decelles & Mazerac Projects

The Decelles project area covers 38,404 ha, holding 669 claims close to the mining centres of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda , approximately 600km from Montreal .

, approximately 600km from . The prospective Mazérac region project holds 259 claims across 14,700 ha and is less than 30km east of Decelles.

Both projects are in close proximity to established infrastructure and major mining centres with a history of recent lithium discoveries.

General location

The new claim option centred about the Mazérac township, covers an area exceeding 149km2.

The area is located approximately 50km southwest of Val-d'Or, a well-established mining town in the Abitibi region. The sector is easily accessible by all-season roads servicing Quebec hydroelectric dam Rapid-7, the Decelles water Reservoir and the La Verendrye Park, all enclosed within the Outaouais river watershed.

The Mazérac claims are easily accessible by a dense network of trails and other forestry roads. The area is also accessible by boat or seaplane as it is traversed longitudinally by multiple arms and bays forming the Decelles water reservoir, upstream of the Rapid-7 hydroelectric dam of Decelles.

Geological setting

The consolidated rocks of the region are of Precambrian age. The oldest include weathered rocks of sedimentary origin and a few of volcanic origin which are considered part of the Pontiac group.

The majority of the bedrock in the region is composed of granitic and syenitic rocks, which have been intruded and mixed with rocks of the Pontiac Group. Pegmatites and associated aplites have varying textures and reported to be abundant in the region.

The schist enclaves of the Pontiac group showing various degrees of assimilation, are locally abundant. Large clusters of pegmatite are essentially homogeneous, however, some of the smaller dykes and lenses are zoned. Diabase and gabbro dykes cut across all these rocks.

Extensive Lidar coverage reveals the influence of tectonics on the topography of the region.

The general northeast orientation of the topographic features of the eastern part of the region is controlled by the granite and pegmatite sills in the biotite schists. There are many north, north-east and north-west trending joints in all the rocks of the region.

Terms of the Transaction

Power Metals will acquire a 100% interest in Winsome's Decelles and Mazerac projects located in Quebec in consideration for the issuance of 17,650,000 common shares to Winsome. The Acquisition and the issuance of the consideration shares to Winsome are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Power Metals

The Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

For further information: Power Metals Corp., Johnathan More, 515-401-7479, [email protected]