Winnipeg Transit adds 32 more New Flyer 40-foot transit buses to revitalize transit in central Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer Industries Canada ULC ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the City of Winnipeg, the owner and operator of Winnipeg Transit, has awarded New Flyer a new contract for 32 clean diesel, forty-foot Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses, with an option to extend the contract for five years.

Named one of the most efficient transit systems in Canada, Winnipeg Transit is the public transit agency serving Winnipeg, Manitoba, and delivering over 48 million passenger trips per year.

The buses replace end-of-life vehicles and advance the City of Winnipeg's 2050 Transportation Master Plan, aimed at safe and efficient movement of people while meeting a growing demand for environmentally sustainable and inclusive transit.

"We've delivered nearly 1,000 buses to Winnipeg Transit over 30 years, continually improving propulsion technology to lend enhanced operational and environmental benefits," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "As Winnipeg Transit evolves its fleet to more sustainable options in the future, we will continue advancing our technology, buses, and infrastructure to pave the way for the scalable transition to cleaner, safer, and more efficient mobility."

New Flyer's clean-diesel technology combines ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, advanced engines, and effective emissions controls, resulting in a highly efficient and virtually smoke-free engine that can achieve lower emissions, reduce greenhouse gases, and reduce the cost of bus operation. Over the past 20 years, New Flyer has innovated clean diesel technology to reduce particulate emissions by 90%.

For 90 years, New Flyer has led the innovation of mass mobility and today supports growing North American cities with scalable clean mobility solutions with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development on electric bus training, now available online. New Flyer has also developed automated bus technology to improve safety in public transit, with testing currently underway.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

