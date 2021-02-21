Winners: The 19Th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - ACTRA Toronto is proud to announce the winners of the 19th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

Outstanding Performance – Female Voice

Bahia Watson as Leshawna in Total Dramarama, "Total Eclipse of the Fart" (Fresh TV Inc.)

Outstanding Performance – Male Voice

Cory Doran as Manson and Johnny in Doomsday Brothers, "The Real Monster is …You!" (Portfolio Entertainment)

Outstanding Performance – Female

Tamara Podemski as Alison Trent in Coroner, "One Drum" (Back Alley Film Productions/Muse Entertainment Enterprises)

Outstanding Performance – Male

Jesse LaVercombe as Dylan in Violation (DM Films)

For the third year in a row, the Members' Choice Series Ensemble Award went to Schitt's Creek.

Tara Sky presented ACTRA Toronto's 2021 Award of Excellence to her mother, multi-disciplinary artist Jani Lauzon.

The 19th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto were presented online on ACTRA Toronto's YouTube channel tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

"I am blown away by the calibre and diversity of the talented performers nominated this year," said ACTRA Toronto President David Gale, "Building a star system in Canada has been a little bit of a thing of mine for a while. We will build our strength as a union by raising the profile of our award-winning and rising stars. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners." The president also spoke about protecting performers on set during the pandemic, "As members of the Ministry of Labour's Section 21 Film and Television Health and Safety committee, ACTRA Toronto is taking a leading role in making sure our sets are safe. After all, performers are the only ones taking our masks off at work."

The 19th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto were sponsored by: GOLD: Actra Fraternal Benefit Society; Bell Media; CBC; CMPA; Creative Arts Financial, a division of FirstOntario; United Steelworkers. SILVER: Cavalluzzo. BRONZE: HUB International; NABET 700-M UNIFOR; Take 5 Productions; Whizbang Films.

ACTRA Toronto is the largest organization within ACTRA, representing more than 15,000 of Canada's 27,000 professional performers working in recorded media in Canada. As an advocate for Canadian culture since 1943, ACTRA is a member-driven union that continues to secure rights and respect for the work of professional performers.

