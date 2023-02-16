WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER!

The Votes Have Been Tallied and Canada's Choices Are Clear:

The Zellers Food Truck Menu Announced

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a nationwide poll that captured the hearts and taste buds of people across Canada, Zellers is pleased to announce the nostalgia-inspired menu that will be offered at its Zellers Diner on Wheels. Rolling in and serving up diner favourites, the food trucks will celebrate the opening of Zellers within Hudson's Bay stores and the launch of Zellers.ca, appearing over a series of days this spring. It was a heated race, but five menu items are now preparing for their comeback. Drum roll please…

Zellers Diner Menu Features

Zellers Food Truck menu (CNW Group/The Bay) At the 39 Dartmouth Skillet, manager Gertrude Osborne (left) shows Mrs. Allen how to make Zellers' 'Gold Cup Award' coffee. Credit: HBC Corporate Collection (CNW Group/The Bay)

Big Z Burger Hot Chicken Sandwich Grilled Cheese Chicken Fingers Fries & Gravy

As previously announced, although an in-store diner just isn't possible in a 10,000 sq ft footprint, Zellers is mobilizing a fleet of food trucks to greet customers at its first locations. Following the initial stops at the store locations - and if customers embrace the comeback - the Zellers Diner on wheels will gear up to head out for its cross-Canada debut. Tour dates and locations to be shared at a later date. And of course, with the launch of Zellers.ca, customers from coast to coast will have access to the Zellers experience from day one.

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand spankin' new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love - Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

