Winner Medical Announces to Acquire 55% Stake in Zhejiang Longterm Medical for US $108.2 Million

Longterm Medical develops, produces and sells advanced wound care products, and has been the market leader in advanced wound care industry in China. In 2021, Longterm Medical generated a total sales revenue of more than US $52 million, of which the revenue from advanced wound care and ostomy products contributed more than US $41.6 million.

It has been 10 years since Longterm Medical was established. while Winner Medical has a history of 31 years. Through post acquisition integration and synergy generation, the two companies as a whole are expected to gain larger market share and generate higher revenue growth.

In terms of domestic sales channels, Longterm Medical serves more than 600 hospitals, and Winner Medical covers more than 4,000 hospitals in China. The two companies will work together closely and offer comprehensive one-stop services and are committed to becoming the first choice for doctors, nurses and patients. In addition, Winner Medical will also work with Longterm Medical to develop home health care solutions for patients and consumers.

Global advanced wound care is a significant and growing market segment, while the domestic industry concentration is expected to increase. According to the BIS Research Report, the global advanced wound care market is reached US $5.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US $7.23 billion in 2027. Both Winner Medical and Longterm Medical are the leaders in China market of advanced wound care dressings, this acquisition will promote the complementary advantages of both parties' global medical business, further enhance Winner as the leader in advanced wound care, while core value is leveraging technologies to improve clinical outcomes and healthcare economics, and together, a more comprehensive solution to improve patients' lives worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.winnermedical.com/

SOURCE Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

For further information: Shan Ling, +86-18826491068