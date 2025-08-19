Winmark Surpasses 2 Billion Items Recycled - A Milestone in Resale Leadership and Environmental Impact

Milestone underscores Winmark's leadership in resale retail and commitment

to sustainability through its award-winning franchise network

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Winmark Corporation today announced a major sustainability milestone: its resale franchise brands have collectively recycled more than 2 billion items since 2010. This achievement, driven by the combined efforts of over 1,360 locally owned and operated franchise locations, reaffirms Winmark's position as a leader in the circular economy and a champion of sustainable small business ownership.

Operating five resale brands – Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore®, and Music Go Round® – Winmark enables communities across North America to buy and sell gently used apparel, sporting goods, musical instruments, and more. Each item reused is one less item sent to landfill, contributing to meaningful environmental impact at scale.

"Reaching the 2 billion mark reflects the strength and consistency of our business model," said Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer of Winmark Corporation. "Our franchisees continue to deliver value and create meaningful impact across thousands of communities throughout North America."

Winmark empowers consumers to make smart, sustainable choices by making it simple and rewarding to buy and sell gently used items. In 2024 alone, our stores recycled over 185 million products, and on average, each locally-owned franchise location extended the life of over 120,000 items, while paying out over $400,000 back to their community by purchasing gently used items directly from customers.

"This milestone is a direct result of the incredible work our franchisees do every day," added Renae M. Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer. "Their commitment to sustainability and community service proves that business can be both successful and purpose-driven."

About Winmark

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore®, and Music Go Round®. At June 28, 2025, there were 1,371 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories across North America. An additional 77 franchises have been awarded but are not yet open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com or winmarkfranchises.com .

