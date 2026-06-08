WINGSTOP'S HOUSE OF FLAVOUR HITS IN TORONTO THIS JUNE

A four-day celebration of flavour, music and game-day energy featuring free wings and a headline performance from platinum-selling rapper FERG

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Wingstop, the global flavour expert, is bringing House of Flavour to Toronto this June: a free four-day takeover hitting as the city hosts fans from around the globe for summer soccer.

From June 11–14, Stanley Barracks at Exhibition Place will transform into an immersive destination featuring free wings while supplies last from Wingstop's signature flavour lineup, live DJs, watch parties and interactive activations created in collaboration with some of Toronto's top artists -- including custom tattoos and nail art.

Wingstop House of Flavour Toronto Activation Rendering

House of Flavour is Wingstop's largest Canadian activation to date and the first North American edition of the global experience, following activations in Milan and Paris where Wingstop turned culturally relevant moments into large-scale celebrations, serving hundreds of thousands of wings to flavour fans. It also previews a broader expansion of Wingstop restaurants across Canada with plans to expand its reach to 100 Wingstop locations across Canada.

"As the flavour experts, we're excited to bring Wingstop's bold flavours and signature energy to one of the biggest moments on Toronto's calendar this summer," said Matt Jenkyns, COO of Honey Garlic Holdings. "House of Flavour is our way of bringing fans together through flavour, music and culture while celebrating this moment with the city of Toronto."

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wingstop's sauced-and-tossed wings, served in five fan-favourite flavours, including the limited time flavour, Carolina Gold, exclusively available during House of Flavour event

A headline performance from platinum-selling rapper FERG on opening night, Thursday, June 11

Live DJ sets from local Canadian artists

The Urban Corner activation, featuring: Custom tattoos by Toronto studio, Modern Ink (@ModernInkTattoos) Custom gameday-inspired nail art by Nails By Kimbo (@NailsbyKimbo)

Gameday watch parties

DETAILS

Event: Wingstop House of Flavour Toronto

Location: Stanley Barracks, Toronto, ON

Dates: June 11–14, 2026

Hours: (subject to change; entry restrictions may apply) June 11 open 1 p.m. until late June 12-14 open 11 a.m. until late

Admission: Free and open to the public (subject to capacity limits)

More info: www.houseofflavor.com

ABOUT WINGSTOP

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide, with approximately 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavours, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavour, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT HONEY GARLIC HOLDINGS

Through its investment platform, Honey Garlic Holdings, JPK Capital owns and operates all 20 Wingstop restaurants in Canada, delivering on Wingstop's vision to Serve the World Flavour. Learn more at wingstop.ca or follow @WingstopCanada on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Wingstop

MEDIA CONTACT: Becca Samsworth, [email protected]; Kyra Harbert, [email protected]