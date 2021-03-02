Wines of Germany Brings 'Riesling Birthday' Celebrations to Canada on March 13th

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Wines of Germany is marking March 13th as the official birthday of Riesling, giving wine lovers an annual occasion to celebrate this popular grape varietal. The date was selected in honour of the first documented evidence of the grape, from the cellar log of Count Katzenelnbogen near the Rheingau region on March 13, 1435.

Wines of Germany is encouraging Riesling fans around the world to celebrate the versatility and unique characteristics of the variety with a Riesling toast, and by sharing photos, tasting notes, and favorite Riesling memories with the hashtag #RieslingBirthday on social media. The Riesling Birthday designation aims to broaden awareness of German Riesling as a must-try for its food-pairing affinity, expression of terroir, aging potential, electric acidity, and balance of bright fruit flavours.

Germany has a deep history of winemaking, dating back before 50 BC, and Riesling has long been considered Germany's most celebrated grape. Winegrowers in the Rheingau and the Mosel have the longest tradition of growing Riesling, with historical records from the early 15th century. Evidence of the spread to today's Rheinhessen and the Pfalz regions date back to the end of the 15th and the first half of the 16th century. As climate and viticulture evolved, the 19th century was a golden age of German wine. In 1995, Riesling started again to be the king of German wines and is associated with a change in the quality-oriented thinking and patterns of consumption in the country.

Today, with about 23,800 hectares, Germany is home of the world's largest vineyard area dedicated to Riesling and grows 45% of the world's Riesling grapes. The variety is predestined for northerly regions and is planted in all 13 official German wine-growing regions. Depending on type of soil and microclimate, it yields grapes that produce wines with extremely diverse nuances, ranging from bone dry to lusciously sweet. A "typical" German Riesling is reminiscent of peach or apple on the nose and has pronounced acidity. It is fantastic for food pairing and sparkling wine production.

"There has never been a better time to celebrate German Riesling," says Steffen Schindler, Head of Marketing of the Deutsches Weininstitut (DWI). "This is a historic day to celebrate the birth of the world's most versatile grape."

Riesling Birthday will be promoted by all of Wines of Germany's international offices on social media on a global scale this year, from Canada to Norway, to China and Japan. Visit us on Instagram March 8-13th to see which German Rieslings Canadian Instagrammers recommend and watch them unwrap a specially designed birthday surprise to celebrate the occasion. Follow us on Instagram March 1-31st to be entered to win a Wines of Germany branded cruiser bicycle! Happy Birthday Riesling!! #rieslingbirthday #anniversaireduriesling

