Wine App InVintory Secures $2.3M USD in Seed Round Funding to Expand into Enterprise

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - InVintory, the cutting-edge wine management platform, has successfully raised $2.3M USD in seed round funding to fuel its expansion into the hospitality and storage industries. This funding round, led by passionate users, as well as angel and strategic investors, will enable InVintory to launch its industry-leading 3D technology to businesses, including restaurants, hotels, golf and country clubs, wine storage facilities, and wine clubs.

3D wine cellar visualization (CNW Group/InVintory)

This round also marks a significant milestone, as Joshua Daiter steps into the role of CEO. Founded in 2019, InVintory has grown from a vision to simplify wine management into a sophisticated platform trusted by collectors and businesses around the world.

Streamlining Wine Management for Businesses

Building on its success in the private wine collection market, InVintory is now set to empower hospitality operators with a comprehensive solution. The platform will help facilities streamline wine program management, deliver exceptional guest experiences, and support wine clubs in managing their members' collections. As the hospitality industry increasingly emphasizes inventory efficiency, InVintory's tailored platform is poised to become an essential tool for wine programs across the sector.

InVintory also plans to expand its product into new international markets, beginning with Europe, to meet the growing demand for innovative wine management solutions worldwide.

The new funding will be used for the following initiatives:

Development of advanced hospitality and storage features including real-time inventory tracking, analytics, and custom workflows for managing wine usage during events.

Team expansion to recruit top talent in product development and sales to accelerate growth.

Enhanced marketing efforts to capture significant market share with new audiences.

International expansion to introduce InVintory's platform to new markets.

Key Features for Enterprise

InVintory's platform is designed to enhance both operational efficiency and guest experience for hospitality and wine club clients:

Real-Time Inventory Tracking – Monitor stock levels in real-time for accurate, up-to-date availability.

Customizable Reporting and Analytics – Generate insights on sales trends, inventory turnover, and profitability to help facilities make data-driven decisions.

3D Virtual Cellar Visualizations – Seamlessly organize and track inventory across primary cellars and off-site storage locations.

Member and Locker Management for Wine Clubs – Provide personalized dashboards, member insights, and locker management for a unique, branded experience for wine club members.

Executive Quotes

"InVintory was born out of a passion for simplifying wine management, and I'm thrilled to bring that vision to the hospitality and wine storage sectors," said Joshua Daiter, CEO of InVintory. "Our platform enables venues to elevate their wine offerings and deliver exceptional guest experiences, all while maximizing operational efficiency."

About InVintory

Founded in 2019, InVintory provides a powerful solution for managing wine collections. With features like AI-powered recommendations, advanced analytics, and 3D cellar models, InVintory has become an invaluable tool for wine collectors and hospitality venues seeking to streamline operations. The platform's innovative design and commitment to the wine community position it as a leader in wine inventory management.

https://invintory.com/

