Windsor Salt Negotiations Update

WINDSOR, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Windsor Salt is disappointed to report that on Monday, June 26, Unifor Local 1959, representing the Ojibway mine workers, collapsed negotiations for a new labour agreement that would have ended the approximately 132 days long strike.

Since acquiring Windsor Salt, its parent company Morton Salt has reached agreement on 15 new collective labour agreements with various unions across North America. Windsor Salt's goal during its negotiations has been to modernize its labour agreements to keep up with market changes and competitive forces. Windsor Salt's sole focus is maintaining safe, efficient, competitive operations that preserve good, high-paying union jobs well into the future.

For the past several weeks, high-level officials from Unifor's national union and Windsor Salt have been engaged in negotiations to end the strike. Among other things, Windsor Salt offered the Union significant pay increases over the life of the proposed agreement. For example, under the Company's wage proposal, skilled trades workers currently earning $45.24 per hour would end the contract earning $51.84 per hour. A highly skilled production worker would start the contract earning $45.84 per hour and end the contract earning $49.84. In addition to these generous wages, the Company offered significant bonus opportunities, various wage premium increases, and maintenance of regular cost-of-living wage adjustments as a hedge against inflation. The Company offered these and other improvements in exchange for needed operational changes. Under no circumstances has Windsor Salt proposed to utilize contractors to eliminate union jobs. The Company has repeatedly given the Union written assurances of that fact.

This past weekend, through intensive discussions, the Union and Windsor Salt appeared to have reached an agreement on nearly all outstanding proposals. The parties were discussing plans to end the strike and resume operations. On Monday afternoon, abruptly and surprisingly, Unifor Local 1959 reversed course and reneged on its agreement to certain critical issues. As a result of these regressive events, negotiations have again stalled. The Company remains committed to finding an end to the strike. However, Windsor Salt is highly skeptical of the Union's willingness to reach a labour agreement that is fair and equitable to both parties.

