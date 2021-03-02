Windsor Private Capital Acquires 10% Stake in Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership ("Windsor") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 10,000 Class A shares ("Class A Shares") of Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Trez"), representing approximately 0.14% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares (as reported in Trez's management's discussion and analysis dated February 16, 2021), through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an aggregate price of $23,100, being $2.31 per Class A Share.

Prior to the Acquisition, Windsor beneficially owned and controlled less than 10% of the Class A Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, Windsor beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 732,000 Class A Shares, representing approximately 10.00% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares (as reported in Trez's management's discussion and analysis dated February 16, 2021).

Windsor has acquired the Class A Shares for investment purposes. Windsor intends to review its investment in Trez on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, Trez's financial position, the price levels of the securities, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, Windsor may in the future take such actions with respect to its investment in Windsor as it deems appropriate, including, without limitation, (i) increasing or decreasing its position in Trez through, among other things, the acquisition or disposition of securities of Trez through the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, (ii) entering into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to such securities without affecting its beneficial ownership of such securities, (iii) continuing to hold its current position and/or (iv) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions referred to in items (a) to (k) of Item 5 of Windsor's early warning report filed on SEDAR.

Jordan Kupinsky is the Managing Partner of Windsor and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Trez. It is expected that Mr. Kupinsky will be nominated by management of Trez to serve on its board of directors at Trez's next annual and special meeting of shareholders

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires that an early warning report be filed under Trez's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Alexander Manson at Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation, 745 Thurlow Street, Suite 1700, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 0C5 (tel: (604) 630-0775; email: [email protected] ).

About Windsor:

Windsor is a merchant banking firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario that, together with its affiliates, advises and manages over $2 billion on behalf of institutional and high net worth investors. Windsor has a breadth of experience in a wide range of industry sectors, including real estate, financial services, technology, telecommunications, healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing and retail.

Windsor is organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario.

SOURCE Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership