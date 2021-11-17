Window Wonderland Returns to The Junction for its Second Year!

"We're excited to make Window Wonderland bigger and better than last year's highly successful event," said Carol Jolly, Executive Director, The Junction BIA. "To celebrate our opening weekend, we're delighted to offer a performance by Toronto's award-winning dance theatre company, CORPUS. Les moutons (the sheep) is a funny and heart-warming group of holiday carolers, in a surreal and engaging presentation at each installation on Saturday, November 27 from 1-3 PM, bringing joy and holiday cheer to residents and visitors alike!"

The first of its kind for Toronto, Window Wonderland is presented in collaboration with the internationally-renowned AR app, ARTivive . Linking classical with digital art, Artivive allows artists to create new dimensions with a digital layer, opening a whole new world of possibilities. Visitors can see the artists' creations come to life by simply pointing their phone cameras at the large-scale artwork displayed on the windows.

This year, we have doubled our window installations from 10 to 20 windows, which means we can support an additional 20 talented artists and create even more magic in our city," said Jolly. "After the challenging two years we've all experienced, we need to continue supporting our local artists, the community and our businesses. In fact, as a special treat for everyone, we will bring back the wildly successful ShopTheJunction2Win contest. Patrons and businesses will have a chance to win a weekly cash prize of $500 throughout the exhibition period!"

Window Wonderland 2020 received the Best Initiative Award from the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association, recognized as an excellent family-friendly outdoor public art experience that provides a new way for residents and visitors to get outdoors while following Ontario's health and safety guidelines. By dispersing the artwork across multiple locations and allowing the public to engage with it at their leisure, Window Wonderland aims to minimize large gatherings, encouraging people to safely explore the Junction, connecting with art and unique experiences in public spaces.

"What a privilege to be part of Window Wonderland again and bigger than ever!"' said Jasmin Pannu, Toronto-based artist. "I worked with a local business, the BIA and a world-class animator to create a very special display, highlighting our culture and imagination. I'm so excited to explore the concepts of my fellow artists and hope to see you all there for this magical holiday treat!"

As a bonus feature, Window Wonderland has animated the beloved Train Mural located in the Junction at Pacific and Dundas. Using images of visitors from different time periods from the West Toronto Junction Historical Society , the animator tells a story about the progression of the Junction's history. It begins with an 1870s locomotive passing by passengers on the platform of the 1911 West Toronto Station, followed by a horse and buggy, representing the start of trade to the area. As each vehicle passes by, they become a more modern version of the previous one. At the end of the animation, a Pacific Steam Locomotive leaves the station, taking passengers to a new destination.

We are proudly supported by MEDS Junction Pharmacy, ARTivive, Clifton Blake Group, Oldstonehenge Development, the Province of Ontario, ShopLocal2Win, Sidorova Inwood Realty Team, Stu Sells Realty Team, Taylor Hazell Architects, and the City of Toronto.

For more information on Window Wonderland, the artists, and how to attend, visit torontojunction.ca/window-wonderland-2021 . The video sizzle reel can also be viewed here .

