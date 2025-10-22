Windmill Microlending launches Potential to Prosperity campaign to unlock newcomer talent

National charity marks official launch of $50-million campaign to help 12,000 skilled immigrants and refugees restart their careers and strengthen Canada's economy.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - While Canadian employers struggle to fill critical roles, the skilled talent they need is already here. Yet too many internationally trained professionals remain stuck in survival jobs due to systemic barriers preventing them from working in their fields. Through its Potential to Prosperity campaign, Windmill Microlending (Windmill) is unlocking newcomers' potential by helping them requalify, rejoin their professions and power Canada's shared prosperity.

Windmill formally launched its $50-million campaign--and national effort to help 12,000 skilled immigrants and refugees restart their careers in Canada by 2027--at an October 16 event in Toronto, supported by The Earle & Janice O'Born Family Foundation.

With $29 million already raised, the campaign expands Windmill's proven model of impact: Affordable loans, career coaching and mentorship that has supported more than 13,500 skilled immigrants and refugees across Canada since 2005.

"Windmill was founded on a simple idea: when immigrants can use their skills, Canada prospers," said Claudia Hepburn, CEO, Windmill Microlending. "Potential to Prosperity will empower thousands more newcomers to restart their careers, support their families and strengthen the communities where they live and work. Every loan we make creates a ripple of prosperity that extends far beyond one individual."

A $10,000 loan leads to an average $45,000 income increase per year; and every dollar donated creates $4.71 in social and economic return, according to The Veritas Foundation. Ten thousand Windmill clients generate $3.6 billion in lifetime tax revenue, according to PwC.

"Because of Windmill, I am able to help others heal -- and that impact multiplies," said Elda Almario, RP, founder of Larô Therapy and Windmill alumni. "When newcomers are supported, they not only rebuild their own lives but strengthen the communities around them."

"This is an opportunity to invest in newcomers at a time when Canada needs them most" said John Montalbano, Principal, Tower Beach Capital Ltd., and Windmill's Campaign Chair. "When we invest in skilled immigrant talent, we strengthen Canada's economy and build a more inclusive future. Windmill proves that an affordable loan can unlock extraordinary returns for Windmill's successful clients--and for our country."

"Windmill's approach is a cycle of opportunity," said Janice O'Born, Chairman, The Printing House (TPH) Charitable Office and Windmill's campaign Event Chair. "One person's success creates momentum for the next, and that integrity and impact are why we're so proud to support this campaign."

Windmill's Potential to Prosperity campaign builds on 20 years of proven impact and a unique social finance model with a 95 percent repayment rate.

To learn more or donate, visit www.windmillmicrolending.org/prosperity

Quick Facts

Campaign goal: $50 million to empower 12,000 newcomers by 2027

About Windmill Microlending

Windmill Microlending is a national charity founded in 2005. With support from our partners, donors, funders and investors, we help skilled immigrants and refugees overcome barriers to professional entry and employment by providing low-interest, accessible loans and career support. We believe that when we empower immigrants, we empower Canada. | windmillmicrolending.org

