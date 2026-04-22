Windmill Development Group Expands Executive Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

Founder Jonathan Westeinde transitions to strategic leadership role, as Jeremy Reeds becomes CEO and Adam Molson joins as partner

TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Residential and commercial developer Windmill Development Group ("Windmill") is expanding and refining its executive leadership team as the company enters a new phase of growth.

Windmill founder Jonathan Westeinde is transitioning from CEO to serve as Executive Chair of the company's Board, and long-time executive Jeremy Reeds is moving into the CEO role, having most recently served as President. The company also announced that Adam Molson, formerly Vice President, Rental Communities and Sustainability at The Daniels Corporation, has joined as Partner, Development.

A company with deep expertise in modern methods of construction, affordable housing and private sector development, Windmill has a $5 billion portfolio and pipeline of more than 2,200 units across Ontario that will be shovel ready by the end of 2026.

Westeinde will focus on leading the Toronto- and- Ottawa-based company's strategic direction in close collaboration with Reeds and the leadership team, strengthening governance and aligning with a growing pool of capital partners who share Windmill's vision to build housing that delivers on both affordability and sustainability while delivering strong financial returns. As CEO, Reeds will continue to oversee management of the company with full operational authority.

"There is no sustainability without affordability. More than ever, I'm focused on building strategic long-term partnerships so we can develop communities that positively impact cities and the people who live in them," said Westeinde. "Jeremy's deep financial expertise, proven operational excellence, and steady judgment have played a pivotal role in our success to date. I'm thrilled he will now guide Windmill into its next phase of strategic growth and innovation."

"I'm looking forward to building on our momentum and continuing to deliver disciplined, impact-driven growth together with Jonathan and the leadership team," added Reeds. "The addition of Adam Molson only deepens our bench strength in building better neighbourhoods. He has raised the bar for building sustainable homes across a diverse residential portfolio in Toronto."

A Sustainable Development Leader

Molson joined The Daniels Corporation in 2008, where he led sustainable building, decarbonization efforts, and accessible living standards, with a major focus on the purpose-built rental portfolio. He has overseen several high-rise residential communities from concept to completion, helping set new standards around the use of geothermal systems, all-electric building systems and rooftop solar. He has a Master of Science in Planning from the University of Toronto and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

"Sustainability isn't just about checking boxes," said Molson. "I've long admired Windmill's approach to development. Jonathan, Jeremy and the leadership team understand how building homes that contribute positively to people's health, happiness and environments is fundamentally good business. As developers, our job is to solve problems and uplift people. It's not products that we're building -- it's homes."

For two decades, the company's communities have achieved the highest level of environmental sustainability certifications. Current Windmill projects include Hälsa at 230 Royal York, Toronto's tallest mass-timber residential building, and Kennedy Green at 2444 Eglinton, Canada's largest co-op housing development in more than 30 years and the first private-led rezoning of a City of Toronto Housing Now site. In 2024, Windmill became the first North American company to be named as a One Planet Living Global Leader.

About Windmill Development Group

Windmill Development Group ("Windmill") is a visionary real estate company dedicated to transforming conventional development practices through the One Planet Living (OPL) sustainability framework. Grounded in creating happy, healthy communities within the planet's finite resources, the framework propels Windmill beyond merely reducing harm towards achieving a net-positive impact on both people and the planet. A company with deep expertise in modern methods of construction, affordable housing and private sector development, Windmill has a $5 billion portfolio and pipeline of more than 2,200 units across Ontario that will be shovel ready by the end of 2026. windmilldevelopments.com

SOURCE Windmill Development Group

For more information and photos, please contact: Kevin Ritchie, kg&a, [email protected]