WILLOW BIOSCIENCES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

New partnerships and contracts expected to bring in over $1 million in near-term R&D/milestone revenue and generate long term commercial revenue

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent, and sustainable functional ingredients, today released its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, reporting further progress in its commercial expansion.

"The second quarter was marked by significant further progress in our commercial buildout and portfolio diversification with new agreements signed, multiple new partnerships under discussion and with two contracts in late-stage negotiations," said Dr. Chris Savile, Willow's President & CEO. "This growing demand for our R&D capabilities led us to cost effectively move to larger new lab and office facilities in July to accommodate an increased pipeline of projects."

Willow's unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Highlights for the Quarter

Closed three new contracts/partnerships during the quarter expected to bring in over

$1 million in near-term R&D/milestone revenue and, if successful, generate long-term commercial revenue.

in near-term R&D/milestone revenue and, if successful, generate long-term commercial revenue. Engaged in discussions regarding multiple partnerships with two related contracts in late-stage negotiations. The Company is seeing significant opportunities arise as it expands its enzyme engineering and supply capabilities and due to at least one large competitor exiting certain sectors.

In collaboration with its partner, Sandhill One, LLC, initiated scale up development for production of ursodeoxycholic acid ("UDCA"), used in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Willow previously announced successful results from utilizing its BioOxi TM bio-oxidation platform for development of a key step for production of this large volume active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API").

bio-oxidation platform for development of a key step for production of this large volume active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API"). Moved to a new larger lab and office space in Sunnyvale, California to accommodate Willow's current and expected pipeline of partnered projects. Due to the availability of vacant prime office facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area , the Company was able to opportunistically source these new facilities cost effectively with negligible cost increase relative to its old facility in Mountain View, California .

to accommodate Willow's current and expected pipeline of partnered projects. Due to the availability of vacant prime office facilities in the , the Company was able to opportunistically source these new facilities cost effectively with negligible cost increase relative to its old facility in . Willow ended the quarter with approximately $6.5 million of cash as of June 30, 2023 .

of cash as of . The Company reported revenue of $135,000 for the quarter, which was down sequentially due simply to the timing of contracts and completion of R&D/milestone revenue generation.

Business Outlook for 2023

The Company has continued to successfully execute on its targeted commercial and financial goals for 2023 and anticipates that revenue will accelerate during the second half of the year leading to Willow's continued confidence in its ability to post rather significant revenue growth for the full year coupled with reduced cash burn.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrown™ and BioOxi™ platforms enable large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers. For more information, visit www.willowbio.com.

FutureGrown™ and BiOxi™ are registered trademarks of Willow Biosciences Inc. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective holders.

