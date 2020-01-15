Willow Biosciences Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Trevor Peters, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW), joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary, Alberta, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow Biosciences Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on December 5, 2019.