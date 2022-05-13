WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 42,387,564 common shares, representing approximately 34.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Willow for the ensuing year with the specific voting results being as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal 36,177,987 99.18% 300,231 0.82% Trevor Peters 36,166,230 99.14% 311,988 0.86% Dr. Fotis Kalantzis 35,666,513 97.77% 811,705 2.23% Donald Archibald 36,092,217 98.94% 386,001 1.06% Sadiq H. Lalani 35,671,203 97.79% 807,015 2.21% Al Foreman 35,867,631 98.33% 610,587 1.67% Barbara Munroe 36,160,678 99.13% 317,540 0.87%

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year (99.99% of the votes cast being in favour). For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated May 13, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a leading biotechnology company that develops and produces high-purity, plant derived ingredients for the personal care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. Willow's FutureGrown™ biotechnology platform allows large-scale production of pure, consistent, and sustainable products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.

SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.

For further information: Please visit our website at www.willowbio.com or contact: Trevor Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer; Troy Talkkari, CFA, Vice President, Corporate Development, E: [email protected]; 150, 2250 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5M 3Z3