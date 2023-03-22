WILLOW & SUANFARMA ANNOUNCE COMPLETED DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING PROCESS FOR CBG AND COMMITMENT TO THE PRODUCTION OF NEW MOLECULES IN A NATURAL WAY

CALGARY, AB and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - WILLOW BIOSCIENCES, (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) and SUANFARMA today jointly announced that they have, together with SUANFARMA's CIPAN manufacturing site, completed the development and manufacturing process in pilot scale for the WILLOW-owned ingredient, Cannabigerol (CBG). The 36 m3 scaling-up production batches required for the forthcoming qualification and registration will be completed during 2023.

SUANFARMA' s CIPAN manufacturing site has significant expertise as a CDMO in fermentation and purification technologies under the highest standards of quality.

WILLOW BIOSCIENCES is a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent and sustainable functional ingredients using its FutureGrown ™ platform.

platform. WILLOW'S CBG, the company's first functional ingredient for consumer care and health & wellness applications, is clinically tested to be safe and has been shown to act as a potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial.

After this successful technology transfer, development, and piloting, SUANFARMA and WILLOW BIOSCIENCES plan to broaden the relationship by offering an end-to-end synthetic biology solution and expanding their joint product portfolio. With this alliance, both companies will bring together their existing pharma and biotech capabilities for the production of ingredients, including anti-infectives and other Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates for Pharma and natural ingredients designed for the Health & Wellness and Food & Beverage industries.

"CIPAN has proven itself a highly capable manufacturing partner with the efficient scaling and production of our first ingredient, CBG. We are excited to broaden the collaboration further to both offer an end-to-end solution to our customers while also expanding the portfolio of products with SUANFARMA" says Chris Savile, COO of Willow Biosciences.

"The development and piloting of this USP/DSP process in collaboration with Willow Biosciences is now completed and constitutes a very important milestone towards a robust, reliable, and efficient manufacturing process at industrial scale. This collaboration opens new business opportunities for both companies with important synergies." says Daniel Rivero, Industrial Director of Suanfarma.

About WILLOW BIOSCIENCES

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrown™ biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers. For more information, visit www.willowbio.com.

About SUANFARMA

SUANFARMA founded in 1993, is a B2B life science partner specialized in the development, production, and commercialization of ingredients for the pharmaceutical, veterinary and nutraceutical industries.

All facilities comply with the highest existing regulations in the pharmaceutical industry. With the support of a consolidated and strong commercial network with 12 local offices placed strategically around the world, SUANFARMA provides its services to more than 3,000 active customers in over 70 countries. More information: www.suanfarma.com

FutureGrown™ is a registered trademark of Willow Biosciences Inc. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective holders.

