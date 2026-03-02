William M. Sheriff Retires as Executive Chair; Named Chairman Emeritus and Accepts Appointment as Executive Chair of Verdera Energy Corp.

NASDAQ:EU

DALLAS, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today the retirement of William M. Sheriff as Executive Chair & Director of the Company. Mr. Sheriff, the founder of enCore, will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor on the Company's Technical Advisory Committee providing continued guidance on matters related to investments, corporate development and finance. Mr. Sheriff has also agreed to serve as the Executive Chair of Verdera Energy Corp. ("Verdera") (TSXV: V).

William M. Sheriff commented "I am honored to have served enCore shareholders for many years as the Executive Chair. enCore has evolved from a start up to what is now a domestic uranium producer in the United States with a strong management team well suited to carry the Company forward. Over many years, I have worked with exceptionally talented colleagues, and it has been my privilege to have presided over the building of enCore from inception to a leading in-situ recovery uranium producer. I remain a large shareholder, committed to the Company's future, and will continue to serve the Company as a Senior Advisor on matters which best fit with my skill set: corporate development, mergers, acquisitions, corporate finance, and investments. I will also continue to work in the interests of enCore shareholders as Executive Chairman of Verdera Energy to help build Verdera into a force in the domestic uranium supply industry."

As previously announced on February 18, 2026, enCore expects to distribute common shares of Verdera to its shareholders after the effectiveness of Verdera's resale registration statement and will announce a record date prior to any such distribution. enCore remains the largest shareholder of Verdera.

Mr. Sheriff, along with representatives from enCore management, are attending PDAC 2026, the World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, from March 1st to 3rd, 2026. The Company will be presenting at the PDAC Investor Forum on March 3rd at 3:32 p.m. ET in room 801A.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for domestic nuclear energy. enCore Energy is the only uranium company in the United States with two operational Central Processing Plants, both located in South Texas. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of uranium In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.

Following upon enCore's demonstrated success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the Dewey Burdock Project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills Project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets including, non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate projects.

