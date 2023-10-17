WILLIAM HUI-CHUNG CHANG ANNOUNCES FILING OF UPDATED EARLY WARNING REPORT IN RESPECT OF QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - William Hui-Chung Chang ("William Chang") announces the filing of an updated early warning report in connection with the press release issued on October 17, 2023 by Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (the "Issuer" or "Quisitive") shareholders, including Shawn Skelton, Elmcore Group Inc. c/o Felix Danciu, Jason Hardy and Scott Hardy (the "Quisitive Shareholders for Accountability"), wherein the Quisitive Shareholders for Accountability identified their proposed director nominees, being William Chang, Felix Danciu and Ungad Chadda.

Although Mr. Chadda has not entered into any formal voting agreement with the Quisitive Shareholders for Accountability and does not own any Quisitive securities, Mr. Chadda may be considered a joint actor of Quisitive Shareholders for Accountability as one of the Quisitive Shareholders for Accountability director nominees.

As at the time of this news release, William Chang has ownership or control or direction over 35,115,246 common shares of the Issuer ("Common Shares") representing approximately 8.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Mr. Chang, together with its joint actors, Shawn Skelton, Elmcore Group Inc. c/o Felix Danciu, Jason Hardy, Scott Hardy, Gary Prioste, Vijay Jog, and Ungad Chadda collectively have ownership or exercise control or direction as the case may be over 133,151,659 Common Shares representing approximately 33.30% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. No acquisition or disposition of securities triggered the requirement to file this press release.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. Quisitive's head office is 1431 Greenway Drive, Suite 1000, Irving, Texas 75038. Mr. Chang's address is 50 Selby Lane, Atherton, California, USA 94027.

