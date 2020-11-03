William F. White Meets Industry's Growing Demands with Airstar Canada Balloon Light Purchase

"Balloon lights have become an essential component of set lighting for many production teams we work with," says Garin Josey, Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer. "The addition of Airstar Canada's complete inventory alongside our own specialty line of lighting options, will help provide even more opportunities for our clients when planning their next project."

The Airstar Canada catalogue includes balloon lighting designed specifically for the film, television and live event industries, along with industrial or safety purposes like construction or road work.

"We're always on the look out for ways to expand our production equipment offerings," says Rick Perotto, Vice President of Business Development. "Despite the hardships we've collectively experienced this year, we're optimistic for what the future of this industry holds, and we'll continue to rise up and meet the demands of our clients."

William F. White will continue to offer the exemplary service clients have come to expect from Airstar Canada's 20 years of industry experience.

"It's been an absolute honour to build and grow Airstar Canada for the past 20 years," says Mike St. Eve, President of Airstar Canada. "I'm excited that the team at William F. White will carry on our high standard of service to the entertainment industry and beyond."

William F. White International Inc. (Website) Founded in 1963, William F. White International Inc. is Canada's most iconic provider of production equipment to the entertainment industry. With offices across the country, the company services productions of all sizes from coast to coast and houses an extensive state-of-the-art inventory, including camera, lighting, grip, specialty equipment, location support and studio properties.

For further information: Rick Perotto, Vice President, Business Development, William F. White International Inc., +1 (416) 239-5050, [email protected]

