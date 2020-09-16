Wildflower Partners with Rubicon Organics to Bring Wildflower CBD Products to Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN ) (OTC: WLDFF ) (the "Company") announces that Wildflower CBD products will soon be available in Canada, after signing a Brand Licensing Agreement with Rubicon Organics, Inc. ("Rubicon Organics")("C.ROMJ").

Included in the launch are two of Wildflower's award-winning CBD topicals, the CBD Cool Stick and CBD Relief Stick, are planned to be launched in Canada in the first half of 2021. The Brand Licensing Agreement will put Wildflower CBD products in over 840 cannabis storefronts across Western Canada and Ontario which represents a little better than 8 out of every 10 cannabis retail stores in those jurisdictions.

"There is already a high demand for Wildflower CBD products in Canada," says Krystian Wetulani, President at City Cannabis Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wildflower Brands. "We have customers asking about them almost every day. This addresses a clear gap in the market, with topical products being the most underrepresented category in the market vis-à-vis demand."

Wildflower CBD products have been available in the US since 2016, and have garnered a lot of popularity and attention, even amongst celebrities like Kim Kardashian , who made Wildflower CBD products a fixture at her luxurious CBD Baby Shower in 2019, and Kate Hudson , who called Wildflower's Relief Stick (formerly called the Healing Stick) her favourite CBD product of 2020.

"Rubicon Organics is a perfect partner for us," explains William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower. "They are one of the top organic cultivators in Canada, and their focus on quality is one of the many values shared between our companies."

Tim Roberts, President of Rubicon Organics states "We looked at a number of CBD brands to partner with and Wildflower stood out, not only for its great brand, but for quality of their products. We look forward to working with the Wildflower Team to bring these amazing topicals to the Canadian market."

ABOUT WILDFLOWER BRANDS INC.

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

For more information about Wildflower Brands, visit wildflowerbrands.co . To learn, engage and shop our wellness products visit buywildflower.com .

ABOUT CITY CANNABIS CO.

City Cannabis is a premier cannabis retailer recently acquired by Wildflower Brands and holds three City of Vancouver licenses to sell cannabis and has four licenses in the Province of B.C. City Cannabis has been profitably operating various dispensaries in Vancouver since Vancouver commenced licensing cannabis retailers.

For more information about City Cannabis, visit citycannabis.co .

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc., is a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, super-premium cannabis from its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid-greenhouse located on a 10-acres property in Delta, BC, Canada. The Company is focused on achieving industry-leading profitability through the development of the brand identity Simply BareTM Organic, that combines the sale of high-margin, super-premium organic products with low-cost sustainable production. The Company is currently ramping up to production capacity of 11,000 kg per year of organic certified and environmentally sustainable cannabis.

