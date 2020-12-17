WildBrain Shareholders Approve All Matters at Annual and Special Meeting

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - WildBrain Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids and family entertainment, reports that all nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated November 10, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held virtually today. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's Auditor, and the resolution related to the exchangeable debentures was approved by Shareholders, which set the exchange price and removed the cap on the number of Variable Voting Shares that may be issued in connection with the financing.

The detailed results of the votes received for each director nominee were as follows:

Directors % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted Withheld David Colville 96.87% 3.13% Amanda Cupples 96.66% 3.34% Deborah Drisdell 99.40% 0.60% Eric Ellenbogen 99.49% 0.51% Erin Elofson 99.40% 0.60% Alan Hibben 84.69% 15.31% Steven Landry 87.29% 12.71% Geoffrey Machum 99.52% 0.48% Thomas McGrath 99.42% 0.58% Jonathan Whitcher 99.48% 0.52% Donald Wright 84.70% 15.30%

About WildBrain Ltd.

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000 square-foot state-of-the art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering approximately four billion views per month from over 200 million subscribers. We also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

