WILDBRAIN'S STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE LAUNCHES MORE EXCITING FASHION, ACCESSORIES & COLLECTIBLES COLLABORATIONS FOR SPRING AS HER 45TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS HEAT UP

Melissa Goodrich, Director, Franchise Strategy at WildBrain, said: "Strawberry Shortcake is a household name synonymous with inspiring optimism and sparking creativity and adventure. As we continue to commemorate her 45th anniversary, our latest partners—including fan-favorite lifestyle brands across pop culture and fashion—are bringing the spirit of our sweet little bonneted Strawberry to life in inspirational ways. With a range of exciting new products, from festival fashion looks and scented backpacks to pajamas and limited-edition earrings, 'Berry Besties' of all ages can celebrate their love for Strawberry Shortcake around the globe."

Strawberry Shortcake x Cakeworthy

The collection from Cakeworthy, a leading lifestyle brand in the fandom fashion world, celebrates Strawberry Shortcake's signature style, infusing sweetness into every stitch. From flannels and rain jackets to berry-inspired all-over-prints (AOP) tees, the collection pays homage to Strawberry Shortcake's delectable creations. The line is now available online and at Cakeworthy's flagship location where fans in Hamilton, ON, Canada are invited to a special launch celebration on April 6.

Strawberry Shortcake x Dolls Kill

A new collection from Dolls Kill brings to life Strawberry Shortcake's spunky, optimistic and adventurous personality through a variety of dresses, sweaters, footwear and accessories. Designed for Berry Besties, the line features glam, punk, streetwear and festival fashion looks, perfect for adventures across Strawberryland and beyond. The collection launches on April 5 at Dolls Kill online globally and all locations across the US.

Strawberry Shortcake x Erstwilder

Strawberry Shortcake's global appeal comes to life with the first collaboration with Erstwilder, a Melbourne, Australia-based designer and producer of collectible, limited edition brooches, necklaces and earrings. The limited-run collection features fun, delightfully quirky enamel accessories, including earrings, brooches and a statement necklace – sprinkling fun into everyday looks for Berry Besties and fans alike. The collection launched on March 19 on Erstwilder.com.

Strawberry Shortcake x Loungefly

Stroll through Strawberryland in style with a special 45th anniversary collection featuring backpacks, crossbody bags, wallets and more from fandom favorite Loungefly. Designed with Berry Besties in mind, each item features unique embroidery, hardware accents, scented materials and other surprise details that nod to Strawberry Shortcake's 45 years of iconic storytelling. The collection launches in April, online worldwide and in-store across the U.S.

Strawberry Shortcake x Sweet Peas

Nights in at the Berry Bungalow have never been comfier and cozier than today. As part of Strawberry Shortcake's continued collaboration with Sweet Peas, the 45th anniversary collection features more of the sweetest, ever-so-soft Strawberry bamboo pajamas, girls' dresses and two-piece short set. The additional styles will be available online early summer on Sweetpeasco.com.

Strawberry Shortcake x The Loyal Subjects

In strategic partnership with The Loyal Subjects, WildBrain expands the Strawberry Shortcake line of collectibles to include the iconic ragdoll and fashion doll in her Berry Bakeshoppe. The collection is available for pre-sale on Walmart.com and will be selling later this month both online and in stores.

Additionally, for the first time, Strawberry Shortcake skates her way into fans' lives with fun, fashion, and character appearances. The Loyal Subjects will be hosting The Brite & Berry Skate-a-Palooza on March 23, 2024 at Pigeon's Roller Rink in Long Beach, California to celebrate the berry fun launch of this collection.

These new collections follow the recent release of Strawberry Shortcake licensed products from partners including BOY MEETS GIRL®, BoxLunch, The Forecast Agency, A Leading Role, Loungefly, The Loyal Subjects, and SpooksieBoo during the annual SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. A new creative, digital campaign featuring Austin-based creators and influencers dressed in apparel from Prisma Vintage, Strawberry Shortcake vintage items, and "berry-rific" retail partners also launched timed to the festival.

About Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake is one of the world's most-adored brands. Since her creation in 1973, with the release of a simple Valentine's Day greeting card, Strawberry Shortcake has grown and evolved with new content, toys and experiences for each new generation of kids. Parents who loved her when they were young, can now share a fresh new Strawberry Shortcake with their children through the all-new original WildBrain series Berry in the Big City, as well as through new toys, books, games, apparel, events – and of course, dolls, which still boast their iconic scent. Previous Strawberry Shortcake content in WildBrain's library, including the series Strawberry Shortcake and Berry Bitty Adventures, and the animated movies Sky's the Limit and The Sweet Dreams Movie, continues to delight young audiences on streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. With an international presence that has generated over US 4$ billion in retail sales since its first launch, Strawberry Shortcake is a true character-brand phenomenon that is cherished by kids and families worldwide. Visit her at: strawberryshortcake.com

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands with kids and families around the world. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library—one of the world's most extensive—we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries on over 500 platforms, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered over 1 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most-viewed family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

SOURCE WildBrain Ltd.

For further information: Shawn Smith, Shawn Smith Communications - external PR for WildBrain, [email protected]