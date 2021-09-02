WildBrain Announces Conference Call for Its Fiscal 2021 Q4 and Full-Year Results, Plus Change of Date for Its Investor Day to October 5, 2021, With Registration Now Open

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids and family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2021 Q4 and full-year results after market close on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 to discuss the results.

To listen, please call +1 (800) 437-2398 or +1 (647) 792-1240 internationally, and reference conference ID 2579663. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Replay will be available after the call on +1 (888) 203-1112 or +1 (647) 436-0148, under passcode 2579663, until September 22, 2021.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website beginning approximately two days following the event.

Investor Day Date Change – Registration Now Open

WildBrain also announces that, in observance of Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a new federal holiday on September 30, recently enacted to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools – the Company is rescheduling its Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts to October 5, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will be held in person in New York City and will also be available via live webcast. Registration for the Investor Day is now open at the following website:

https://canvasmeetings.regfox.com/wildbrain-investor-day-2021

The event will be hosted by WildBrain's CEO, Eric Ellenbogen, and other members of the executive team, who will discuss the evolving global landscape and opportunity in kids' content and present a detailed look into WildBrain's 360° approach to monetizing its large portfolio of known brands and IP.

A video recording of the Investor Day webcast will be archived on WildBrain's website following the event.

