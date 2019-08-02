Wild Goose Filling Systems Expands Partnership With Iron Heart Canning

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Wild Goose Filling Systems, pioneers in canning and bottling lines for craft brewers and specialty beverage makers, has expanded their partnership with Iron Heart Canning by adding a 50th canning line to their fleet of mobile canning machines.

Since 2013 Wild Goose and Iron Heart have developed a partnership that allows Iron Heart to provide mobile canning services to more than 600 companies. Beginning with one Wild Goose canning line, built with a small footprint and designed to be mobile, Iron Heart launched as the canned-beer craze was taking off, offering cost-effective solutions for premium quality packaging of aluminum cans in smaller-quantities.

For the past six years, Iron Heart and Wild Goose have grown together, which allows them to create machines purpose-built for the mobile market. The partnership fosters a constant focus on improvements and customer service. This week, Iron Heart purchased their 50th Wild Goose canning line to accommodate their growing customer base and expand their services to more markets. Iron Heart now operates out of 23 warehouses serving 22 states throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio and the Southeast.

"We will package close to 70 million cans this year," said Tyler Wille, CEO and founder of Iron Heart Canning. "Wild Goose canning systems are a critical part of our business. Their bullet-proof engineering, mobile design and flexibility allow us to provide the highest quality packaging for our customers. Our focus is on developing great relationships, and we strive to help our customers grow their business. Our partnership with Wild Goose gives us the ability to deliver affordable solutions for canning beer, wine, seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails and more."

Wild Goose's CEO, Chris Fergen, had this to say about the milestone: "Wild Goose is extremely happy to celebrate the purchase of our 50th machine sold to Iron Heart Canning. It is a testament to Iron Heart's continued excellence in canning and their ability to help their customers build their businesses with more options for distribution."

Iron Heart and Wild Goose have a partnership that is crucially important for both companies. When companies need a mobile solution and are not ready to own their own system, Iron Heart is there to provide canning services on-premise. Once craft beverage providers are ready to have their own filling system, Wild Goose provides options for proprietary systems that fit their needs.

Matt Monahan, chief executive officer at Other Half Brewing Company, said, "Canning beer is a core part of our business. We started using Wild Goose canning lines with our mobile canning partner, Iron Heart. They were instrumental in helping us grow from a small brewery to where we are now. To keep up with our ever-growing demand, we needed a canning line of our own and trusted in Wild Goose. They are designed well, are easy to work with and have enabled us to keep up with demand. We wouldn't be who we are today without Iron Heart and Wild Goose."

Chris Wecht, head of operations at Carton Brewing, said, "By joining with Iron Heart at their inception, we created a partnership that saw us through five years of considered growth. We were able to partner with shops and reach across the state from a space that was neither conducive to having a canning line nor capable of storing finished cans. Proudly with the help of Iron Heart, Boat Beer was NJ's first craft in a can and has become a comfortable pick for Jersey's craft drinkers since. Once we grew enough and decided to buy a packaging line of our own, we confidently chose Wild Goose. Their straightforward design makes the system easy to learn and use, and also quick to fix when the need arises. The reasonable price-point also has left us with a projected return on investment of less than one year. We believe that no other system on the market can compare."

About Wild Goose Filling Systems

With decades of experience in brewing, canning, and bottling craft beverages, Wild Goose Filling Systems provides filling systems for beer, cider, kombucha, cannabis, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages. Having pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, Wild Goose systems have patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. Their expertise in engineering and focus on craft beverages sets them apart from other systems on the market. With unmatched efficiency, operational control and excellence in customer service, Wild Goose provides canning and bottling systems to thousands of customers around the globe.

