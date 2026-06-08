Wild BC Salmon Season Opens June 9 Amid Strongest Fraser River Sockeye Forecast Since 2018

Commercial harvesters head to Barkley Sound for the first sockeye opening of the year, marking the start of the 2026 Wild BC Salmon season

PORT ALBERNI, BC, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - British Columbia's commercial salmon fishing industry is preparing for the opening of the 2026 Wild BC Salmon season on June 9, as harvesters head to Barkley Sound, near Port Alberni on the west coast of Vancouver Island, for the first commercial sockeye opening of the year.

The opening marks the start of a season generating renewed optimism throughout the industry. Forecasts are stronger than they have been in years, including an estimated 7.5 million Fraser River sockeye expected to return in 2026, marking the largest forecast return since 2018.

As fresh Wild BC Salmon begins arriving at seafood retailers, fish markets, and restaurant menus across the province, chefs and hospitality operators are preparing to showcase one of BC's most celebrated seasonal ingredients as British Columbia welcomes visitors from around the world for FIFA World Cup 2026™ events.

"Wild BC Salmon is one of British Columbia's most iconic foods and an important economic driver for communities throughout our coast", says Lisa Simonsen, Marketing Director for the BC Salmon Marketing Council. "We're excited to see fresh, sustainably harvested Wild BC Salmon returning to seafood counters, restaurant menus, and dinner tables across the province."

Harvested from the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean and recognized internationally for its exceptional quality and flavour, Wild BC Salmon supports thousands of jobs across fishing, processing, distribution, retail, and hospitality sectors throughout British Columbia.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITY

Media are invited to attend a dockside media opportunity in Port Alberni as commercial fishing vessels return with some of the first Wild BC sockeye salmon of the 2026 season.

Interviews are available with Captain Steve Johansen of Organic Ocean and captain of the Side Bet, along with commercial fishermen, fishing families, and industry representatives.

Date: June 10, 2026

Time: TBC based on vessel arrival times

Location: Port Alberni Harbour, Port Alberni, BC

About the BC Salmon Marketing Council: Wild BC Salmon represents British Columbia's commercial salmon fishing industry and promotes awareness of sustainably harvested wild salmon from the Pacific coast. Through education, partnerships, and consumer outreach, Wild BC Salmon connects consumers with one of Canada's most iconic and celebrated seafood products.

Learn more at bcsalmon.ca and follow @gowildbcsalmon on Instagram.

Photos & Video: High-resolution images of BC commercial fishing, Wild BC Salmon, fishermen, coastal communities, and prepared salmon dishes are available via Google Drive [https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XzB3eTcJ2s_c5YCOLs4aVRDMdjzVZ5vZ?usp=sharing]. Recipe content and corresponding photography are also available for editorial use. Additional photo and video assets from the Barkley Sound sockeye opening will be added in the coming days.

SOURCE BC Salmon Marketing Council

Media Contact: Shelley McArthur / Mark Redmayne, SMC Communications, [email protected], 604-219-9042