Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Reports 18% Revenue Growth Over Same Period of Previous Year and Over Previous Quarter

Strategic Targets include Avionics, Defense, Medical, Space and IoT Markets

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Wi2Wi Corporation today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The company continues generating growth and executing on its FY19 priorities by investing in R&D to target premium markets including avionics, defense, medical, space and Internet of Things.

In Q2 FY19, Wi2Wi generated $2.922 million in revenue, an 18% increase over Q2 FY18 revenue of $2.437 million and over Q1 FY19 revenue of $2.476 million. Driven by an uplift in sales across its custom technology plus portfolio of products and solutions released in previous years, the company's net income rose substantially from $9,000 over the same period last year to $124,000. Wi2Wi's Q2 earnings marks the 13th consecutive quarter of profitability. The company also settled garnishment proceedings initiated by its former CEO; the negative cash flow reflects payments associated with the settlement. Wi2Wi continues to operate debt-free and fund operations through the income it generates.

"Innovation based on customer and market feedback is at the heart of what we do – and these results are proof our strategy is working," said Zachariah Mathews, President and CEO of Wi2Wi. "As customers embrace the Wi2Wi technology of today, we are focusing on development and diversification to steadily intersect new market opportunities as they emerge tomorrow."

Q2 FY19 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 3 Months ending June 30, 2019 3 Months ending June 30, 2018 Revenue $2,922 $2,437 Net income 124 9 Net cash provided by (used in) operations (315) 99 Total assets 8,220 8,139 Total current liabilities 1,525 1,207 Shareholders' equity 6,551 6,066







New Elections to Board of Directors

At Wi2Wi's annual general meeting on July 26, shareholders elected technology and market experts Gary DuBroc, Francesco Ferlaino, Matthew Balazsi, Zachariah Mathews and Carol Hess to the Board of Directors. This strong group of experts will guide the company's future while driving shareholder value. More information is available here.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi is a vertically-integrated technology company which designs, manufactures and markets high performance, low power wireless connectivity solutions, global navigation satellite system (GNSS) modules, and frequency control devices. Wi2Wi's products and value-added services provide highly integrated, rugged, robust, and reliable multiprotocol wireless actuators with embedded software, along with customized timing and frequency control devices for customers.

The Company was founded in 2005 and is strategically headquartered in San Jose, California with satellite offices in Middleton, Wisconsin and Hyderabad, India. Wi2Wi's manufacturing operations, its laboratory for reliability and quality control, together with design and engineering for timing and frequency control devices are located in Middleton, WI. The branch office, located in Hyderabad, India, focuses on the development of wireless connectivity; both hardware and software. Wi2Wi's strategic objective is to service the unique needs of each customer by providing end to end wireless integration solutions and highly customizable timing and frequency control devices.

Wi2Wi distinguishes itself from commodity grade products, with best in the market performance, highly reliable, low power wireless connectivity products with integrated software that supports broader temperature ranges and a longer product life cycle. Furthermore, Wi2Wi's end to end product solutions helps the customer substantially reduce their end product expense, certification cost, and overall R&D investment, in addition to substantially reducing the time to market.

Wi2Wi has partnered with best in class global leaders in technology, manufacturing, and sales. The Company uses a wide network of manufacturer's representatives, worldwide, to promote its products and services, and has partnered with world class distributors for the fulfillment of orders along with direct sales.

