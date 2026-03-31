Why Rare Earth Magnets are the World's Most Dangerous Bottleneck

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NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- REalloys (ALOY) is assembling the only non-Chinese supply chain for a component powering nearly everything the modern economy runs on -- but one that almost nobody outside the industry pays attention to. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Realloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC).

A single F-35 carries roughly 435 kilograms of these materials. MRI machines need them to power today's medical imaging. They're in the guidance systems on missiles, the haptic feedback in your phone, the motors inside surgical robots, and the cooling systems that keep data centers running.

Today, the rare earth magnet market itself is worth roughly $20 billion and heading toward $30 billion by 2030. But the products that depend on those magnets -- everything from fighter jets and medical systems to smartphones, robots, and wind turbines -- represent an economy worth trillions of dollars. And roughly 90% of rare earth processing, and 93% of magnet manufacturing, takes place in China.

We already know what happens when that supply gets squeezed. When China tightened export controls on rare earths in 2025, Ford had to shut down Explorer production because it couldn't get the magnets it needed. Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company's magnet supply was "day to day" and "hand to mouth." European auto suppliers (CLEPA) reported factory lines going dark across the continent for the same reason.

As REalloys' Head of R&D Andy Sherman put it in a recent interview: "If alloy supply is disrupted, production lines do not slow gracefully. They stop. Substitutions are rarely possible, requalification takes years, and readiness gaps appear immediately."

And there's no substitute waiting in the wings. That's because the magnetic properties of elements like neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium are tied to where they sit on the periodic table -- nothing else delivers the same performance. Which means whoever controls the processing controls everything downstream. That's the position REalloys has been building toward.

The Bottleneck That Actually Matters

There's a common assumption that the rare earth problem is about mining -- that if the West just dug more rock out of the ground, the dependency would go away. But as Sherman put it: "You can have rock in the ground and still be dependent if you don't control what happens after extraction."

Raw rare earth concentrates trade on the open market. But what the Pentagon and major manufacturers actually need are finished metals and alloys -- materials with exact, repeatable specs that can pass years of qualification testing.

That final step -- taking rare earth metals, combining them with other elements in precise ratios, producing alloys with specific properties, and doing it the same way batch after batch at scale -- is where the real bottleneck sits. Almost nobody outside China can do it today.

That's why REalloys (ALOY) acquired PMT Critical Metals with a metallization facility in Euclid, Ohio, and nearly a decade of rare earth and magnet R&D with the U.S. Department of Defense and Energy. And it has locked in an exclusive offtake covering 80% of production from the Saskatchewan Research Council's Rare Earth Processing Facility -- the only operational, fully non-Chinese processing plant in North America.

Feedstock comes from North America, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Greenland. In a world where China controls the vast majority of rare earth processing, REalloys has ensured they don't depend on Chinese inputs at any stage -- not in the technology, the chemicals, the equipment, or the capital. That matters because defense qualification isn't something you can rush. Testing and certification can take years -- and there are no shortcuts. Once you're qualified into a program, you've built a moat that compounds over time. In other words, REalloys has already cleared a barrier that takes others three to seven years to even attempt.

Why the Window Is Closing

Starting next year, every defense contractor in the country is about to face the same question: where do your rare earths actually come from?

On January 1, 2027, the Pentagon's DFARS rules will require defense contractors to prove where every rare earth input comes from -- Chinese-sourced materials will be banned at every step, from the mine through to the finished magnet. Any contractor that can't show a clean, non-Chinese supply chain risks losing its contracts.

At the same time, the demand side is accelerating. McKinsey projects that global demand for the rare earths used in magnets will nearly triple by 2035. The IEA expects a 50–60% jump in total rare earth demand by 2040, driven by electric vehicles and wind power.

So the picture is this: a regulatory deadline that forces contractors to find non-Chinese sources, demand that's set to triple, and a competitive landscape where starting from scratch takes three to seven years. Only one Western company is already in the pipeline.

What REalloys Controls

When Ford's Explorer line went dark and European factories followed, the missing piece wasn't ore in the ground or even processed metals as most people think. It was finished magnets -- components with exact, repeatable specifications that took years to qualify into those production lines. That's the chokepoint REalloys has built around. The Saskatchewan plant that supplies REalloys is expected to reach full production in 2027, starting at roughly 400 tonnes of refined rare earth metals per year and scaling to 600 tonnes by late 2028.

REalloys controls the vast majority of that output through its exclusive offtake agreement -- and its Ohio facility converts those metals into the alloys and magnets that defense and industrial customers actually buy.

What makes REalloys' position particularly hard to replicate is which rare earths it has locked in. Dysprosium and Terbium are the elements that keep magnets functioning under extreme heat and stress -- the difference between a magnet that works inside a washing machine and one that holds up inside a jet turbine or missile guidance system.

They're among the scarcest materials in the supply chain, almost entirely controlled by China, and they're exactly what REalloys' Phase 2 expansion is built to deliver at scale -- targeting 20,000 tonnes per year of heavy rare earth permanent magnets, which would make the company the largest non-Chinese supplier of these materials by a wide margin. At that scale, the supply chain starts to look different. Every F-35 engine, every MRI scanner, every guided missile, and every industrial robot on a factory floor depends on a component most people will never see. And right now, nearly all of those components come from one country. REalloys is building the alternative -- and the clock is already running.

Big tech is also scrambling to deal with this problem:

Apple (AAPL) has emerged as the clear leader among big tech companies in rare earth magnet recycling, having pioneered the use of recycled rare earth elements in consumer electronics as far back as 2019, when it introduced them in the Taptic Engine of the iPhone 11. Today, nearly all magnets across Apple's device lineup are made with 100% recycled rare earth elements, a milestone the company has nearly achieved across its entire portfolio.

In July 2025, Apple formalized its commitment with a landmark $500 million partnership with MP Materials, the only fully integrated rare earth producer in the United States, to source American-made recycled rare earth magnets for hundreds of millions of Apple devices.

Microsoft (MSFT) has taken a multi-pronged approach to rare earth recycling, targeting the enormous volume of hard disk drives retired from its global Azure data center infrastructure. In April 2025, Microsoft announced a pilot program in collaboration with Western Digital, Critical Materials Recycling, and PedalPoint Recycling that successfully processed approximately 50,000 pounds of shredded end-of-life hard drives, recovering rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium -- along with gold, copper, aluminum, and steel -- using an acid-free chemical process.

Beyond its data center recycling efforts, Microsoft has embedded rare earth recycling into its Surface hardware product line, with new Surface Copilot+ PCs now featuring 100% recycled rare earth metals in their magnets. The company operates six global Circular Centers and achieved a 90.9% reuse and recycling rate for its Azure hardware in FY2024, exceeding its 2025 target ahead of schedule.

General Motors (GM) has been one of the earliest and most strategically significant automotive partners in the domestic rare earth magnet supply chain, entering into a long-term agreement with MP Materials in December 2021 to source U.S.-produced rare earth magnets for its Ultium Platform electric vehicle motors. The partnership covers GM's expanding EV lineup -- including the GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

GM and MP Materials have also committed to exploring novel end-of-life, closed-loop recycling approaches that would eventually allow rare earth materials from retired EV motors to be recovered and reprocessed into new magnets. In addition, GM Ventures has invested in Niron Magnetics, a startup developing a rare-earth-free magnet technology based on iron nitride, as a hedge to further reduce dependence on critical minerals.

MP Materials is the operational backbone of America's domestic rare earth recycling and production ecosystem. Its Mountain Pass facility is designed as a closed-loop, zero-discharge operation that recycles more than one billion liters of water per year, and the company is now building out dedicated recycling infrastructure to accept post-consumer electronics and post-industrial scrap as feedstock for new magnets.

In July 2025, MP formalized its $500 million partnership with Apple, which will significantly expand the Independence facility's magnet production lines and establish a first-of-its-kind commercial rare earth recycling line in California. This collaboration, combined with substantial backing from the U.S. Department of Defense, positions MP as the central node of a fully integrated domestic supply chain all within the United States.

Western Digital (WDC), one of the world's largest hard disk drive manufacturers, has taken a leading role in developing scalable rare earth recovery from its own products at end of life. In April 2025, Western Digital announced a successful at-scale pilot program conducted in collaboration with Microsoft, Critical Materials Recycling, and PedalPoint Recycling, in which approximately 50,000 pounds of shredded end-of-life hard drives were processed using an environmentally friendly, non-acid chemical extraction method to recover rare earth oxides alongside gold, copper, aluminum, and steel.

Western Digital views this initiative as a blueprint for transforming the global HDD recycling industry, with the potential to significantly offset U.S. dependence on virgin rare earth mining when scaled worldwide. By partnering with downstream processors and data center operators, Western Digital is helping to establish a feedstock network that feeds recovered rare earths back into the U.S. supply chain for applications in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced electronics.



By. Charles Kennedy



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