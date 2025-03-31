SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ --

Introduction

In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has undergone a dramatic shift from euphoria to calm. At one point, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices hit new highs, and concepts like NFTs and the Metaverse rapidly gained traction, attracting a flood of new users. However, as the market cooled down, the growth of new users slowed significantly, even showing signs of stagnation. This phenomenon has caused concern within the industry: why is the crypto market struggling to attract new participants? Despite continuous technological innovation and an abundance of new projects, public interest has not kept pace. The challenges faced by the crypto market are rooted in increasing competition and a more complex ecosystem, which has left new users confused. This article will explore why the crypto market is experiencing a lack of significant new user growth and discuss how, in the midst of intense competition and user confusion, companies like BiyaPay, a leading multi-asset trading wallet, are finding new ways to drive growth in the crypto industry.

Market Situation Analysis

The competition in the crypto market has intensified, and the ecosystem has become increasingly saturated. From public chains to sidechains, to Layer 2 networks and various decentralized applications (dApps), the number of projects has exploded. According to statistics, over 350 active blockchain networks exist worldwide, and the number of new tokens issued each day reaches tens of thousands. The fragmentation of the market has intensified, and users are now faced with an overwhelming number of choices. However, despite the continuous increase in projects, user growth has not followed suit. Indicators like Total Value Locked (TVL) show that the current cycle has not surpassed previous market highs. The decline in search interest for the term "crypto" on Google Trends also reflects the cyclical decrease in public interest. For beginners, entering the crypto world is far from simple: hundreds of blockchains, wallets, and various protocols and applications make the decision process overwhelming, and the sheer number of options raises the cognitive and usability barriers.

The stagnation in new user growth is driven by multiple factors. First, the user experience of crypto products is significantly more complex than that of traditional internet applications. New users must not only install digital wallets, back up recovery phrases, purchase digital currencies, and pay miner fees but also switch between different blockchain networks, which is particularly daunting for those with no prior exposure to crypto technology. Second, market fragmentation is severe. The ecosystems of various public chains are isolated, making asset interoperability a challenge. This means users need to switch between platforms, for example, dApps on Ethereum have high transaction fees, and users seeking cheaper alternatives often have to learn new wallets and operational logic. The lack of unified standards and interoperability creates friction in user experiences. Lastly, information overload exacerbates user confusion. With thousands of token projects, new users often struggle to distinguish valuable projects from fraudulent ones. The complexity of the experience and the overload of information discourage potential users from entering the market.

Beyond the complexity of the user experience, external factors also contribute to the hesitation of new users entering the crypto market. One significant challenge is regulatory uncertainty. Different countries have vastly differing attitudes toward cryptocurrencies, and their regulations are subject to frequent changes. Some countries have welcomed crypto innovation only to suddenly impose strict regulations, while others have yet to define clear regulations. This uncertainty makes it difficult for crypto companies to operate compliantly, and users feel uneasy about investing in crypto due to the risk of sudden regulatory crackdowns. Another challenge is the frequent occurrence of security incidents, which has damaged the public image of the industry. Events such as exchange bankruptcies, project founders running off with funds, and hacking incidents have shaken user confidence in the safety of crypto platforms. The media's coverage of crypto scams, money laundering, and other criminal activities has further exacerbated the industry's reputation crisis. These events make ordinary users wary of entering the crypto space, as they fear losing their funds or getting caught up in illegal activities. Trust issues have become the most significant psychological barrier preventing new users from entering the market.

Core Barriers to User Growth

The target audience for the crypto industry is not homogeneous but highly diversified. Developers, ordinary users, investors, and institutions all have different needs, contributing to the fragmentation of the market. For example, public chain projects primarily target developers, as only developers can build applications that attract end users and grow the ecosystem. Therefore, public chains need to focus on "developer marketing" and technical documentation to encourage developers to adopt their chains. However, these efforts may not directly translate into growth for the average user base. For dApp applications, which should ideally focus on end users, many instead focus on attracting token holders and speculative funds. Sometimes token holders are not actual users of the product but engage in speculative arbitrage, which does not contribute to real user growth. Venture capitalists and institutional investors are primarily focused on return on investment (ROI), and they invest in projects with the expectation that token prices will appreciate. This often leads projects to prioritize token price management and exchange partnerships over improving the product's appeal to everyday users. Meanwhile, retail speculators are more concerned with short-term price fluctuations and lack patience for long-term value, which makes it difficult to cultivate a loyal user base. Technical partners, such as cross-chain bridges and wallet plugins, form another isolated group. The diverse interests of these stakeholders contribute to the fragmentation of the market, making it harder to target and grow a unified user base.

The high technical complexity of crypto technology is another significant barrier to user adoption. Many ordinary people have heard of Bitcoin but find it difficult to understand blockchain principles, private key signing, or how to manage a string of characters on their own. The high technical threshold leads to mistakes or discomfort when users first experience the technology. For example, a user might accidentally enter the wrong address during a transaction, resulting in the loss of their assets. The high transaction fees, especially during Ethereum's peak, also discourage small investors and beginners from participating in the market. These issues highlight that blockchain infrastructure is still far from being ready for large-scale commercial adoption. At the same time, the lack of trust has worsened the problem. The 2021 bull market attracted a wave of mainstream users, especially with celebrities endorsing NFTs, but many new users withdrew after the market crash in 2022. Exchange collapses and project failures have left people with negative perceptions of the industry. When the media frequently reports on Bitcoin's "death" or the collapse of major crypto projects, it reinforces this negative view. Therefore, when technical complexity and trust issues are combined, convincing new users to enter the market becomes an uphill battle. They are either discouraged by the high barriers to entry or deterred by security concerns.

The high cost and complex entry process are additional hurdles for new users. For many newcomers, buying cryptocurrencies is already a significant barrier. Fiat-to-crypto channels are limited, and transaction fees can be high. Through third-party payment methods, users might face additional fees of 2-5%, discouraging small-scale users. Additionally, the volatility of crypto asset prices often causes new users to fear that they will "get stuck" as soon as they enter the market, adding to the psychological cost. Transaction costs are also significant, including high fees for blockchain Gas and additional charges for withdrawal and exchange transactions. Furthermore, the onboarding process is complex. Traditional financial account opening may only require identification documents, but in the crypto world, new users often face multiple steps: registering on exchanges, completing KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, linking bank accounts or wallets, depositing fiat currency to purchase USDT or BTC, and finally transferring funds to personal wallets. This process involves several platforms, and each step introduces new concepts (KYC, wallet addresses, private keys) that users need to understand. Some users may abandon the process midway or fall victim to phishing sites that steal recovery phrases. In comparison, Web2 applications have far simpler onboarding processes. The cumbersome entry process further reduces the attractiveness of crypto products to new users.

Where Is the Breakthrough?

To overcome these barriers, the crypto industry must focus on lowering entry barriers, building trust, and enhancing practical functionality. One company leading the way in this regard is BiyaPay, a global multi-asset trading wallet that offers potential solutions through its product features and service model.

BiyaPay's standout feature is its multi-asset trading function, which allows users to manage various financial assets, including digital currencies, U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, and more, all within a single platform. This "one-stop" design significantly reduces the entry barrier for new users. Firstly, new users no longer need to download multiple apps or switch between platforms. Traditionally, users needed to open a securities account to trade stocks and register with a crypto exchange for digital currencies. With BiyaPay, users can trade both stocks and crypto assets in one wallet, greatly simplifying the process. For traditional investors, they can now access digital currencies through a familiar stock trading platform, while crypto users can easily engage in traditional asset trading. Secondly, this multi-asset integration makes cross-market operations much more convenient. Users can exchange stablecoins for U.S. dollars and trade U.S. or Hong Kong stocks without the need for complex cross-border transfers or opening offshore accounts. BiyaPay supports converting USDT or other digital assets into fiat currencies and then using them to buy and sell U.S. or Hong Kong stocks, all without the hassle of opening offshore bank accounts. The platform allows for rapid account opening in just five minutes and seamless asset exchange, making global financial markets easily accessible. This simplified experience greatly reduces the psychological barriers for new users, making them more likely to engage with different features.

Another breakthrough offered by BiyaPay is its global payment and remittance services, which solve the difficulties associated with cross-border transactions. The platform supports real-time exchange and remittance for over twenty fiat currencies and more than ten major cryptocurrencies at very low costs. For example, a user working overseas can easily send funds to their family by exchanging digital assets into the local fiat currency on BiyaPay and transferring the funds to a recipient's account. The low fees (around 0.5%) and the elimination of complex intermediary steps provide a significant advantage over traditional remittance services, which can take days to process and have high fees. This service meets real-world financial needs, attracting users who may not be interested in crypto technology itself but need a convenient cross-border payment solution. For instance, in countries experiencing high inflation, residents can use BiyaPay to convert their local currency into stablecoins for value preservation and then exchange them back into fiat currency when needed. This new use case for crypto is a major breakthrough for the industry, as it shifts the focus from speculative trading to practical financial solutions, making the crypto world more accessible.

BiyaPay also builds user trust by operating in a fully compliant and secure manner. It is headquartered in Singapore, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Canada, and Hong Kong, holding comprehensive financial licenses to ensure legal and compliant operations. BiyaPay emphasizes its "complete licensing, safe and reliable" credentials, which help build trust, especially during times of regulatory uncertainty. Users are more likely to trust a regulated platform with legitimate licenses rather than an anonymous underground exchange. In addition to regulatory compliance, BiyaPay also focuses on security, using bank-grade encryption and multi-factor authentication mechanisms to safeguard user assets and data. This focus on security and risk management ensures that users can make secure transactions without worrying about their funds being frozen or confiscated, a common concern among crypto users.

BiyaPay's multi-asset strategy not only lowers entry barriers but also broadens its potential user base. By offering both traditional financial assets and cryptocurrencies on the same platform, BiyaPay appeals to a diverse range of investors. Traditional investors who are interested in global markets can use BiyaPay to access cryptocurrency markets easily, while crypto investors can use the platform to diversify their portfolios into traditional assets. This cross-pollination between the "stock" and "crypto" communities significantly expands BiyaPay's user base.

Future Trends and Outlook

Looking ahead, the emergence of Web3 technologies offers new growth opportunities for the crypto market. Social finance, NFTs, and the Metaverse are emerging fields that could drive the next wave of user growth. BiyaPay can tap into these trends by supporting features such as NFT asset management and Metaverse payment solutions, which would cater to users' needs in these new areas.

In addition to technological innovation, the crypto industry needs to invest in branding and user education to truly reach new audiences. Clear marketing messages and user education efforts can break down existing barriers to entry. By promoting simple, relatable messages such as "blockchain makes cross-border payments as easy as texting," crypto platforms like BiyaPay can resonate with mainstream users and reduce the cognitive hurdles new users face.

Conclusion

The slowdown in new user growth in the crypto market is due to a combination of factors, including technological complexity, market fragmentation, and trust issues. However, by improving the user experience, strengthening compliance and security, and expanding practical use cases, the market can overcome these barriers. BiyaPay, as a leading multi-asset trading wallet, demonstrates a successful approach by offering integrated services, global payment solutions, and strong regulatory compliance. The future of the crypto industry looks promising, with the potential to attract new users through innovative products and improved user experiences.

