Whitewater Management Expands Service Offerings with Acquisition of Orion Water Solutions, Strengthening Leadership in Fluid and Water Treatment Solutions

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Whitewater Management, a market-leading fluid management company founded in 2010, is pleased to announce its purchase of Orion Water Solutions, a pioneer in advanced wastewater treatment solutions. The acquisition strategically positions Whitewater and its production chemical company Catalyst Production Services for continued growth while enhancing their ability to provide sophisticated water treatment solutions across a range of industries.

"Whitewater has always been focused on providing high-quality fluid management solutions, and this acquisition is a natural extension of that commitment," said Rod Stearn, President and CEO at Whitewater. "By integrating Orion's advanced Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF), Chlorine Dioxide and biological wastewater treatment technologies, we will unlock new opportunities across multiple sectors, including oil & gas, mining, and municipal infrastructure. This is an exciting milestone that will help us continue our trajectory of sustained growth."

Founded in 2016, Orion Water Solutions specializes in advanced treatment systems, transforming wastewater into crystal-clear, reusable water. With mobile and fixed facility treatment units, Orion integrates best-in-class technologies, providing scalable solutions to a wide array of markets. Strategically located in the Permian Basin, Orion has established a strong presence in the energy sector and Gulf Coast industrial and municipal markets.

"The synergies between our companies are clear and our cultures are a great fit," said Gary Griesenbeck, CEO of Orion. "Unifying our advanced treatment techniques with Whitewater's capabilities, we can expand our impact and reach while delivering innovative, scalable solutions to a broader range of industries."

The acquisition will also pave the way for Whitewater's cross-border expansion, furthering its presence in North America. With a strengthened service offering and access to innovative water treatment technologies, Whitewater is positioned for continued growth and success in key markets.

Whitewater Management and Catalyst Production Services are owned by the Hillcore Group, a leading independent Canadian investment firm.

Sparkstone Capital Advisors, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Orion Water Solutions in connection with this transaction.

SOURCE Whitewater Management

For more information, please contact: Keith Murray, Vice President of Corporate Development, Whitewater Management, 587.229.6996, [email protected]; www.whitewatermanagement.ca