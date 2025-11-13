WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR NOVEMBER 2025 OF $0.0608 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES INVESTOR DAY ON JANUARY 5, 2026

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of November operations will be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2025. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Whitecap is holding a virtual Investor Day on Monday, January 5, 2026 from 8:00 - 10:00 am MT (10:00 am - 12:00 pm ET). Members of management will present with a Q&A period to follow.

Registration for the Investor Day can be made using the following link Investor Day Registration or via Whitecap's website at wcap.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Presentations & Events".

Participants can join by webcast to follow along with the presentation or by phone. The presentation will be made available on Whitecap's website prior to the start. Questions can be submitted via the webcast or asked on the dial-in:

Dial-in numbers: 1-888-510-2154 or (403) 910-0389 or (437) 900-0527

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

For further information: Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO or Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO Whitecap Resources Inc.