WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR MAY 2026 OF $0.0608 PER SHARE

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of May operations will be paid on June 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2026. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

SOURCE Whitecap Resources Inc.

For further information: Grant Fagerheim, CEO or Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO, Whitecap Resources Inc., 3800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1G1, (403) 266-0767, [email protected], wcap.ca