WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR FEBRUARY OF $0.0608 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of February operations will be paid on March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In addition, Whitecap announces that it intends to release its fourth quarter and year end 2024 results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-510-2154 or (403) 910-0389 or (437) 900-0527

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Presentations & Events". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders.

For further information: Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO or Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO; Whitecap Resources Inc., 3800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1G1, (403) 266-0767, [email protected], www.wcap.ca