Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Confirms Monthly Dividend for July of $0.0285 per Share

CALGARY, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) announces that it intends to release its 2019 second quarter results before market open on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-8609

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Presentations & Events". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

In addition, Whitecap is pleased to announce that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0285 per common share in respect of July operations will be paid on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2019. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.

