WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD PRODUCTION AND FUNDS FLOW AND INCREASES DIVIDEND 33%

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Financial ($000s except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Petroleum and natural gas revenues 785,795 238,489 2,526,322 901,556 Net income (loss) 223,841 331,951 1,776,667 (1,844,973) Basic ($/share) 0.36 0.81 2.97 (4.52) Diluted ($/share) 0.35 0.81 2.95 (4.52) Funds flow (1) 350,559 104,650 1,098,631 433,881 Basic ($/share) (1) 0.56 0.26 1.84 1.06 Diluted ($/share) (1) 0.55 0.25 1.82 1.06 Dividends paid or declared 42,298 17,468 126,070 87,276 Per share 0.07 0.04 0.21 0.21 Expenditures on property, plant and equipment 134,922 21,713 428,408 195,886 Total payout ratio (%) (1) 51 37 50 65 Net debt (1) 1,154,637 1,083,029 1,154,637 1,083,029 Operating







Average daily production







Crude oil (bbls/d) 79,315 48,527 75,387 52,656 NGLs (bbls/d) 10,568 4,874 10,418 4,982 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 180,820 62,289 158,501 66,146 Total (boe/d) (2) 120,020 63,783 112,222 68,662 Average realized price (3)







Crude oil ($/bbl) 89.40 47.52 77.90 42.19 NGLs ($/bbl) 52.24 22.48 41.16 16.75 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 4.97 2.84 3.91 2.39 Total ($/boe) 71.17 40.64 61.68 35.88 Netbacks ($/boe)







Petroleum and natural gas revenues 71.17 40.64 61.68 35.88 Tariffs (0.48) (0.54) (0.43) (0.48) Processing & other income 0.68 0.73 0.74 0.74 Marketing revenue 4.33 0.95 3.78 0.94 Petroleum and natural gas sales 75.70 41.78 65.77 37.08 Realized hedging gain (loss) (8.13) 1.81 (5.94) 3.62 Royalties (13.09) (5.89) (10.15) (4.82) Operating expenses (13.49) (11.96) (13.58) (11.84) Transportation expenses (2.12) (2.27) (2.20) (2.36) Marketing expenses (4.34) (0.97) (3.80) (0.94) Operating netbacks (1) 34.53 22.50 30.10 20.74 Share information (000s)







Common shares outstanding, end of period 615,824 409,234 615,824 409,234 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 627,831 408,468 598,601 408,371 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 634,183 411,807 603,094 410,880



Notes: (1) Total payout ratio and operating netbacks do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Funds flow and net debt are capital management measures. Refer to Specified Financial measures in this press release for additional disclosure and assumptions. (2) Disclosure of production on a per boe basis in this press release consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities disclosed in this table. (3) Prior to the impact of hedging activities and tariffs.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

2021 was a transformational year for Whitecap, with the successful execution and integration of approximately $2.0 billion of strategic acquisitions during the cyclical lows of the recent commodity price cycle which have now significantly improved the profitability and sustainability of our business. This combined with the efficient execution of our $428 million development capital program resulted in record annual production of 112,222 boe/d (76% liquids) and production in the fourth quarter of 120,020 boe/d (75% liquids), driving record annual funds flow of $1.1 billion or $1.82 per share, an increase from the prior year of 153% and 72% respectively.

In 2021, free funds flow1 after capital totaled $670 million or $1.11 per share, an increase from the prior year of 182% and 92% respectively. This allowed us to increase our dividend by 58% in 2021 and repurchase over 24 million common shares for total capital returned to shareholders1 of $290 million compared to $98 million in the prior year, an increase of 196%.

Whitecap's balance sheet is in excellent condition with debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") ratio1 of 0.9x in 2021. We have significant financial flexibility and liquidity with year end net debt of $1.2 billion on total capacity of $2 billion. All our remaining debt has been termed out and the average cost of borrowing is low at 3.25%.

We highlight the following 2021 financial and operating results:

Transformational Acquisitions. Successfully completed and integrated four corporate acquisitions and two asset acquisitions, resulting in record annual production of 112,222 boe/d compared to 68,662 boe/d in the prior year, an increase of 63% and 11% per share. The acquisitions consolidated our core areas, increasing working interests and providing for financial and operational synergies to increase profitability.





Successfully completed and integrated four corporate acquisitions and two asset acquisitions, resulting in record annual production of 112,222 boe/d compared to 68,662 boe/d in the prior year, an increase of 63% and 11% per share. The acquisitions consolidated our core areas, increasing working interests and providing for financial and operational synergies to increase profitability. Free Funds Flow Generation. In 2021, Whitecap generated $544 million of discretionary funds flow 1 after development capital of $428 million and dividends of $126 million . The combination of low decline assets that reduce maintenance capital requirements and high impact assets that generate quick capital payouts will allow Whitecap's balanced portfolio to drive continued profitability into the future.





In 2021, Whitecap generated of discretionary funds flow after development capital of and dividends of . The combination of low decline assets that reduce maintenance capital requirements and high impact assets that generate quick capital payouts will allow Whitecap's balanced portfolio to drive continued profitability into the future. Return of Capital Strategy. Whitecap increased its base dividend three times in 2021, from $0.171 per share annually up to $0.27 per share annually. The top priority for our return of capital strategy is a sustainable and growing base dividend in combination with the targeted use of our normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). In 2021, we repurchased 24.3 million shares at an average share price of $6.75 for a total investment of $164.2 million . We intend to renew the NCIB for another year upon expiry on May 20, 2022 .





Whitecap increased its base dividend three times in 2021, from per share annually up to per share annually. The top priority for our return of capital strategy is a sustainable and growing base dividend in combination with the targeted use of our normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). In 2021, we repurchased 24.3 million shares at an average share price of for a total investment of . We intend to renew the NCIB for another year upon expiry on . Balance Sheet Strength. Whitecap's year end debt to EBITDA ratio was 0.9x and EBIDTA to interest ratio was 26.1x well within our bank covenants of not greater than 4.0x and not less than 3.5x respectively. Year end net debt of $1.2 billion on total capacity of $2.0 billion provides significant financial flexibility.





Whitecap's year end debt to EBITDA ratio was 0.9x and EBIDTA to interest ratio was 26.1x well within our bank covenants of not greater than 4.0x and not less than 3.5x respectively. Year end net debt of on total capacity of provides significant financial flexibility. Significant Focus on Asset Retirement Obligations. Whitecap is a strong steward of the environment and with an ongoing focus on reducing our environmental footprint we are pleased to report that we abandoned a total of 369 wells in 2021, an increase of 344% from the prior year.

Dividend Increase

We have successfully integrated our strategic acquisitions and with both strong operational execution to date and commodity prices higher than forecast, Whitecap is well positioned to deliver significant free funds flow in 2022 and beyond. We forecast generating $2.0 billion of funds flow based on current strip prices which translates to approximately $1.5 billion of free funds flow in 2022.

Given our priority to return capital to shareholders, our Board of Directors has approved a 33% increase to our monthly dividend to $0.03 per share, from $0.0225 per share previously, which equates to $0.36 per share on an annual basis. The increase will take effect beginning with the March dividend, payable in April 2022. Inclusive of the dividend increase, Whitecap expects to fully fund its go forward capital programs and the increased dividend with funds flow down to US$45/bbl WTI. The annualized dividend of $226 million represents only 11% of forecasted 2022 funds flow.

New Energy

Whitecap advanced many initiatives related to our involvement in the energy transition during 2021, most notably signing two memorandums of understanding with large industrial parties in the Regina/Belle Plaine area for transportation and permanent sequestration of captured CO 2 . Potential captured emissions from these two sources are estimated at 0.8 – 1.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year which will support our plans to build a carbon/hydrogen hub in this area to further assist decarbonization efforts at other large industrial sites. Whitecap's experience and technical expertise with permanently sequestering 38 million tonnes of CO 2 at the Weyburn project make us a natural and trustworthy fit for carbon sequestration.

We continue to advance several new initiatives towards commercialization and ultimately new revenue sources for the Company. Recent developments include:

Joffre CO 2 Credit Generation. During the first quarter of 2022, we successfully applied for our Joffre CO 2 EOR project to be included in Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction ("TIER") program as well as extended our contract with our CO 2 supply source. Our CO 2 cost is linked to WTI and beginning in 2023 we expect to fully offset the cost of CO 2 with credits generated under the TIER program at a crude oil price of approximately US$80 /bbl or lower.





During the first quarter of 2022, we successfully applied for our Joffre CO EOR project to be included in Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction ("TIER") program as well as extended our contract with our CO supply source. Our CO cost is linked to WTI and beginning in 2023 we expect to fully offset the cost of CO with credits generated under the TIER program at a crude oil price of approximately /bbl or lower. Saskatchewan Carbon Hub Update. We now have in place three signed memorandums of understanding for our carbon hub in the Regina / Belle Plaine area. Aggregate potential CO 2 emissions from the three sources range from 0.9 to 1.6 million tonnes of CO 2 per year.





We now have in place three signed memorandums of understanding for our carbon hub in the / area. Aggregate potential CO emissions from the three sources range from 0.9 to 1.6 million tonnes of CO per year. Alberta Carbon Hub Announcement. Wolf Midstream ("Wolf"), Whitecap, First Nation Capital Investment Partnership (consisting of Alexander First Nation , Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Enoch Cree Nation and Paul First Nation ) and Heart Lake First Nation recently announced a proposal to manage a saline aquifer carbon sequestration hub which would serve all industrial facilities in the Alberta Industrial Heartland region. We believe that our experience with carbon sequestration, along with Wolf's experience operating the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line, and our collective ability to provide a timely, low cost decarbonization solution will be an attractive option for area facilities, including the industrial parties such as Air Products, that have already offered support to the project.

Sustainability Linked Loan

We are also pleased to announce that we are transitioning to a Sustainability Linked Loan ("SLL") on our credit facility with our bank syndicate that includes pricing adjustments related to two key emission reduction performance targets. There is no change to our existing pricing grid and covenants. The SLL has a cumulative pricing adjustment of 5 basis points to the applicable margin, as well as a pricing adjustment of up to 1 basis point to the standby fee that can result in price increases or decreases depending on performance. Whitecap's Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") for this loan are a 15% reduction to its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2025, and a 30% reduction to its methane emissions intensity by 2025. Both KPIs utilize 2020 emissions intensity as the baseline. This SLL is a continuation of our commitment towards environment, social and governance best practices and by linking sustainability performance targets to our credit facility there is a direct financial benefit to meeting our emission reduction goals.

Outlook

Whitecap is well positioned to take advantage of the current market environment, with a business plan that will generate substantial returns to our shareholders while continuing to advance our strategy to improve our long-term profitability and sustainability, which also includes new energy initiatives as we transition to a lower carbon business. Our guidance for 2022 average production of 130,000 – 132,000 boe/d (73% liquids) and capital spending of $510 - $530 million is unchanged. On behalf of our employees, management team and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their support and look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.

1 Total capital returned to shareholders, free funds flow and discretionary funds flow do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Refer to Specified Financial Measures in this press release for additional disclosure and assumptions.

Production & Product Type Information

This press release includes references to crude oil, NGLs, natural gas and average daily production.

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the natural gas liquids ("NGLs") product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with crude oil and separately from other natural gas liquids since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this crude oil and condensate presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. Crude oil therefore refers to light, medium, tight oil and condensate. NGLs refers to ethane, propane, butane and pentane combined. Natural gas refers to conventional natural gas and shale gas combined.

The Company's average daily production for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and our forecast average daily production for 2022, disclosed in this press release consists of the following product types, as defined in NI 51-101 and using a conversion ratio of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf where applicable:



2022 2021 2020 Q4/21 Q4/20 Light and medium oil (bbls/d) 78,280 - 79,420 74,863 52,559 78,814 48,424 Tight oil (bbls/d) 4,290 - 4,350 524 97 501 103 Crude oil (bbls/d) 82,570 - 83,770 75,387 52,656 79,315 48,527











NGLs (bbls/d) 11,790 – 12,090 10,418 4,982 10,568 4,874











Shale gas (Mcf/d) 62,760 - 63,640 20,402 335 42,993 341 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 151,080 - 153,200 138,099 65,811 137,827 61,948 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 213,840 - 216,840 158,501 66,146 180,820 62,289











Total (boe/d) 130,000 - 132,000 112,222 68,662 120,020 63,783

SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes various specified financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures as further described herein. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or, alternatively, "GAAP") and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

"Discretionary funds flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as funds flow less expenditures on PP&E and dividends. Management believes that discretionary funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap's ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company's business. Discretionary funds flow is not a standardized measure and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

"Free funds flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as funds flow less expenditures on PP&E. Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap's ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company's business. Free funds flow is not a standardized measure and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

"Funds Flow" is a capital management measure and is a key measure of operating performance as it demonstrates Whitecap's ability to generate the cash necessary to pay dividends, repay debt, make capital investments, and/or to repurchase common shares under the Company's NCIB. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap's ability to generate cash that is not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital. Funds flow is not a standardized measure and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. Whitecap reports funds flow in total and on a per share basis (basic and diluted) using the weighted average basic shares and weighted average diluted shares outstanding. See Note 5(e) (ii) "Capital Management" in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 for a detailed calculation.

"Net Debt" is a capital management measure and is key to assessing the Company's liquidity. See Note 5(e) "Capital Management" in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 for a detailed calculation.

"Operating netback" is a non-GAAP ratio determined by adding marketing revenue and processing & other income, deducting realized hedging losses or adding realized hedging gains and deducting tariffs, royalties, operating expenses, transportation expenses and marketing expenses from petroleum and natural gas revenues. Operating netback is a per boe measure used in operational and capital allocation decisions. Operating netback is not a standardized measure and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. Presenting operating netback on a per boe basis allows management to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

"Total capital returned to shareholders" is a supplementary financial measure calculated as dividends paid or declared, plus the summation of share repurchases under the Company's NCIB. Management believes that total capital returned to shareholders provides a useful measure of overall returns to shareholders.

"Total payout ratio" is a supplementary financial measure calculated as dividends paid or declared plus expenditures on PP&E, divided by funds flow. Management believes that total payout ratio provides a useful measure of Whitecap's capital reinvestment and dividend policy, as a percentage of the amount of funds flow.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to funds flow, free funds flow and discretionary funds flow:



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year ended

December 31 ($000s) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities 329,189 96,334 1,123,919 450,175 Changes in non-cash working capital 21,370 8,316 (25,288) (16,294) Funds flow (1) 350,559 104,650 1,098,631 433,881 Expenditures on PP&E 134,922 21,713 428,408 195,886 Free funds flow 215,637 82,937 670,223 237,995 Dividends paid or declared 42,298 17,468 126,070 87,276 Discretionary funds flow 173,339 65,469 544,153 150,719 Funds flow per share, basic (1) 0.56 0.26 1.84 1.06 Funds flow per share, diluted (1) 0.55 0.25 1.82 1.06 Dividends paid or declared per share 0.07 0.04 0.21 0.21



Note: (1) Refer to Note 5(e) (ii) "Capital Management" in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Per Share Amounts

Per share amounts noted in this press release are based on fully diluted shares outstanding.

Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO or Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO, Whitecap Resources Inc., 3800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1G1, (403) 266-0767, www.wcap.ca