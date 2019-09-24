Whitecap Expands Use of Watchdog for Wellsite Monitoring

CALGARY, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - AFTI is pleased to announce that Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) will expand their use of WatchDog across their production portfolio.

AFTI's WatchDog is the industry leader for low-cost oil well and pipeline monitoring. Our mission, to eliminate the routine well-site visit, has delivered thousands of hours back to field operators and operations groups. WatchDog reduces equipment failures and potential environmental incidents while allowing operators to maximize production without additional labour costs.

"We have had a great relationship with Whitecap for years. This commitment represents broad adoption and terrific value for both of us," said Len Johnson, co-Founder of AFTI.

"We are confident that the WatchDog's capability to alert on production and potential environmental events at the right cost, will contribute to Whitecap's ability to operate and grow value in a challenging environment."

"AFTI's WatchDog virtual well site monitoring has been a key contributor for us to monitor our growing asset base within our current cost profile. Our operators rely on Watchdog to identify issues and maintain our best in class environmental stewardship," said Joel Armstrong, VP Production and Operations.

"Delivering production growth within the current price environment requires that we produce everything all the time while bringing new assets online. AFTI WatchDog's price, training, and operator support has helped us ensure production on hundreds of our low producing wells and meet our targets," said Jordan May, Production Manager at Whitecap Resources Inc.

AFTI WatchDog is a Calgary based company which, through its WatchDog platform, offers well site monitoring technology. WatchDog is used by most major producers in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders.

We are focused on providing sustainable dividends and profitable per share growth enhanced by value-add acquisitions.

SOURCE AFTI WatchDog

For further information: Steve Robb, CEO, Advanced Flow Technologies Inc.(AFTI), Steve.Robb@AFTI.CA

