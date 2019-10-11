White & Case Elects 45 New Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- White & Case LLP has promoted 45 lawyers around the world to its partnership, the Firm's largest class ever. The promotions are effective on January 1, 2020 and represent 13 of the Firm's global practices in 21 locations.

"Our new partners have distinguished themselves by their dedication to our Firm and our clients," said White & Case Chairman Hugh Verrier. "This is the second year in a row that we have promoted the largest class in our history, reflecting our commitment to our 2020 strategy. Our new partners are all focused on delivering the client service and legal excellence necessary to help the Firm grow and thrive in the years ahead."

Listed by the regions in which they are based, our new partners are:

AMERICAS

Anna Andreeva has been named a partner in our Global Asset Finance Practice, based in Miami. Anna focuses on bank and project finance, equipment leasing and finance transactions, and general corporate work.

Courtney Hague Andrews has been named a partner in our Global White Collar Practice. Based in Los Angeles, Courtney focuses on government and internal investigations, corporate compliance matters and white collar criminal defense. She represents US and foreign multinational companies in civil and criminal matters before the US Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other enforcement authorities.

Preeti Bhagnani has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in New York, Preeti represents international corporations and states in commercial and investor-state arbitration proceedings in a range of industries, including oil & gas, electricity, mining, telecommunications, construction, insurance and financial services.

Cristina Brayton-Lewis has been named a partner in our Global Trade Practice. Based in Washington, DC, Cristina advises on regulatory matters including compliance with export controls and economic sanctions laws and regulations, and compliance issues including classification and licensing requirements, and anti-boycott requirements.

Ipek Candan Snyder has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in New York, Ipek advises on mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, divestitures, restructurings, reorganizations and joint ventures across industries including power, oil & gas, aerospace and defense, consumer products and technology.

Henri Capin-Gally has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in Mexico City. Also a member of the Firm's Antitrust Practice in Mexico, Henri advises on a variety of complex corporate and financial transactions including domestic and global merger clearances and antitrust matters.

Adam Cieply has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in New York, Adam represents domestic and international buyers and sellers in public and private mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, joint ventures and private investments.

Ronald Gorsich has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice in Los Angeles. Ron represents debtors, creditors and other parties-in-interest in restructuring proceedings, complex commercial litigation, alternative dispute resolution, and internal audits and investigations.

Erin Hanson has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in New York, Erin provides legal and commercial advice across the spectrum of intellectual property and technology transactions, including technology development, licensing and distribution, as well as strategic outsourcing and joint ventures.

Gordon Mak has been named a partner in our Global Banking Practice. Based in New York, Gordon represents lending institutions, private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers in a variety of domestic and cross-border financing transactions, with a specific focus on leveraged acquisitions.

Tal Marnin has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in New York. Tal counsels employers on a range of employment law matters, including restructurings and downsizings, compliance with discrimination and harassment laws, wage and hour issues, and issues stemming from mergers and acquisitions.

Kathryn Jordan Mims has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice. Based in Washington, DC, Kathryn advises on disputes, including class actions, opt-out and merger enforcement actions, especially those involving allegations of antitrust, fraud, RICO Act and consumer protection act violations, and on banking and bank regulatory disputes.

Andrés Mosqueira has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Mexico City, Andrés focuses on financial and securities regulatory matters as well as complex structured financings and aircraft finance. Andrés advises on regulatory and corporate governance compliance obligations with Mexican authorities.

Kristen O'Shaughnessy has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice in New York. Kristen focuses on complex litigation, particularly in the pharmaceuticals, health insurance, automotive and oil & gas industries.

Sheldon Philp has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Miami, Sheldon focuses on complex commercial litigation, with an emphasis on class action defense. He has extensive experience in matters before federal and state courts at the trial and appellate levels.

John Scheibeler has been named a partner in our Global Intellectual Property Practice. Based in New York, John represents clients in patent litigation and arbitration, including pre-suit investigations, fact and expert discovery, claim construction, summary judgment and motions in limine. John has litigated cases in a number of US district courts and with the International Trade Commission.

Cheryl Tedeschi Sloane has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Miami, Cheryl focuses on general commercial litigation, financial restructuring litigation, complex construction litigation, contract disputes, legal malpractice defense and corporate governance.

Alex Touma has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Silicon Valley, Alex focuses on intellectual property and technology matters across industries including software, semiconductor and mobile technologies, providing counsel on development, licensing, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements, as well as sourcing transactions.

EMEA

Charbel Abou Charaf has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in London. Charbel focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments and divestitures, general corporate matters, restructurings and capital markets transactions with particular expertise with a focus on emerging markets.

Craig Atkinson has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in Johannesburg. Craig focuses on mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, restructurings, capital raisings, takeovers, corporate finance, black empowerment transactions and listings. Craig works across industries including private equity, natural resources and telecommunications.

Stefan Bressler has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Stefan advises on mergers, acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, restructuring matters and other transactions, particularly in crisis situations. Stefan has worked on matters in the private and public bank and financial services sector as well as in aviation.

Jonathan Brierley has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in London, Jonathan advises on arbitration proceedings in industries including infrastructure, power, transport and telecommunications.

Thilo Diehl has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Thilo focuses on equity and debt capital markets and public mergers and acquisitions, advising issuers, investors and underwriters on public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, including initial public offerings, primary and secondary offerings, and convertible, exchangeable, high-yield and corporate bond offerings.

Patrik Erblad has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Stockholm, Patrik advises private equity firms and financial sponsors on leveraged buyouts, including public takeovers and portfolio assistance, particularly with cross-border components in industries including telecommunications, software and technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, industrials, and retail and consumer.

Carola Glasauer has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in Frankfurt. Carola represents financial investors and corporate clients in cross-border transactions, focusing on foreign investment and national security reviews in the automotive, technology and general industrials sectors.

Ibaad Hakim has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in Abu Dhabi, Ibaad is a member of the Construction Interest Group, focusing on oil & gas, infrastructure and power projects regarding construction procurement arrangements and the drafting and negotiation of contracts for sponsors, government agencies, contractors and consultants.

Sonja Hoffmann has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Sonja focuses on commercial dispute resolution with an emphasis on corporate and capital markets matters, particularly in mass litigation defense, prospectus liability and derivative-related claims.

Alec Johnson has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Riyadh, Alec advises sponsors, lenders and procurers on complex, multi-jurisdictional projects across a number of industry sectors.

Václav Kubr has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Prague, Václav focuses on real estate and corporate work as well as dispute resolution, advising on a variety of real estate projects, acquisitions, joint ventures and other property transactions.

Bero-Alexander Lau has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring & Insolvency Practice. Based in Düsseldorf, Bero-Alexander focuses on insolvency administration and law and handling proceedings across a range of sectors. He counsels clients on corporate restructuring, the purchase of insolvent companies, and as creditors in insolvency proceedings.

Andreas Lischka has been named a partner in our Global Banking Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Andreas advises on leveraged finance transactions, representing lenders and borrowers in acquisition financings and other loans, including the issuance of high-yield notes, structured finance transactions, securitizations and the acquisition and sale of non-performing loan portfolios.

Emre Özşar has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Istanbul, Emre advises on cross-border and domestic acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity investments and other investments in the media, financial services, retail, transportation, energy and pharmaceuticals industries, and also acts as a litigator in commercial disputes.

Estelle Philippi has been named a partner in our Global Tax Practice. Based in Paris, Estelle focuses on mergers and acquisitions, international and domestic tax planning, corporate tax advice and tax-related litigation, advising private equity funds, corporates and financial institutions on the tax structuring of investments, and disposals and other matters relating to international and French law.

Anneka Randhawa has been named a partner in our Global White Collar Practice in London. Anneka focuses on internal and regulatory investigations, compliance and corporate governance issues involving bribery, corruption, fraud, benchmark manipulation and enforcement by the Serious Fraud Office and Financial Conduct Authority.

Strati Sakellariou-Witt has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice. Based in Brussels, Strati focuses on European competition law and general European Union law, representing clients in merger control reviews, abuse of dominance and cartel proceedings in industries including technology, telecommunications, energy, consumer goods and electronics, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas and transportation.

Sebastian Schrag has been named a partner in our Global Banking Practice in Frankfurt. Sebastian advises domestic and international banks, financial institutions, private equity investors and corporates on bank finance law. He also advises on general corporate finance matters as well as financial and corporate restructurings, real estate finance, capital market transactions and mergers and acquisitions.

Hadrien Servais has been named a partner in our Global Banking Practice in Brussels. Hadrien advises major commercial and investment banks, private equity investors and corporates in leveraged, corporate finance and project finance transactions, asset-based and real estate financings, restructurings and infrastructure financings.

Rostyslav Telyatnykov has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Rostyslav is a member of the Global Real Estate Industry Group, focusing on real estate private equity and finance. A notary in Germany, he advises on complex transactions, including large-scale residential and commercial portfolio properties, sale and leaseback transactions, and commercial leases and financings.

Anne-Marie Wicks has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Doha, Anne-Marie advises governmental entities, sponsors, developers and lenders on all aspects of the development and financing of large international projects throughout EMEA, focusing on the gas, petrochemical, LNG and electricity industries.

Ingrid Wijnmalen has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Ingrid focuses on mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions, particularly in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, venture capital investments and joint ventures.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Jon Bowden has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Singapore, Jon represents private equity firms, financial sponsors, corporations and banks in a variety of cross-border public and private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate finance transactions.

Nels Hansen has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. A registered foreign attorney based in Tokyo, Nels focuses on a range of corporate and private equity transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, hostile and contested transactions, joint ventures and venture capital investments, with focus in technology, media and telecommunications, and activist shareholder situations.

Keisuke Imon has been named a partner in our Global Asset Finance Practice. Based in Tokyo, Keisuke advises on a variety of financing matters, including representing export credit agencies, financial institutions, and Japanese and international leasing companies.

Tabitha Saw has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Singapore, Tabitha advises private equity real estate clients and multinational corporate clients on cross-border acquisitions, real estate investments, joint ventures, platform investments and strategic investments.

Anthony Wong has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Hong Kong, Anthony advises sponsors and fund managers on establishing, raising and structuring capital for private equity, real estate, hedge funds and closed- and open-end funds, and represents institutional investors in private funds.

